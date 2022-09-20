When the government pays more on its debt, so do you
What a high yield on 10-year T-notes means. Plus, trail improvements in Wyoming, and the informal economy that supports NYC food couriers.
Segments From this episode
Why high yields on Treasury notes should worry you
Higher yields on government bonds mean the interest rate you pay for pretty much everything also climbs.
Why are home prices still rising?
As interest rates climb, people who own homes with low mortgage rates have little incentive to sell, keeping the supply tight.
It costs how much to ship that? How one commission is tackling inflation at the ports
A new law has given the Federal Maritime Commission the teeth it needs to tackle high shipping fees and congestion at the ports.
Puerto Ricans who thought hurricane insurance covered flooding may have a rude awakening
Did wind or water cause the damage to their homes? That's up to the insurance adjuster.
NYC's delivery drivers depend on e-bikes, but charging and storing them isn't easy
E-bikes are particularly popular among food delivery workers, and an informal, underground economy has sprung up to support them.
Wyoming hopes recreational trail improvements will spur tourism
Updating old cattle trails, logging roads and wildlife migration trails could provide a crucial boost to local economies, some say.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer