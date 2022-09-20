Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
When the government pays more on its debt, so do you
Sep 20, 2022

When the government pays more on its debt, so do you

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
What a high yield on 10-year T-notes means. Plus, trail improvements in Wyoming, and the informal economy that supports NYC food couriers.

Segments From this episode

Why high yields on Treasury notes should worry you

by Matt Levin
Sep 20, 2022
Higher yields on government bonds mean the interest rate you pay for pretty much everything also climbs.
Since the yield on Treasury debt has shot up in recent months, "we’ve passed at least half of that on to consumers and in many cases more than that," said Matt Dundas at Carvana.
LPETTET/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why are home prices still rising?

by Lily Jamali
Sep 20, 2022
As interest rates climb, people who own homes with low mortgage rates have little incentive to sell, keeping the supply tight.
High mortgage rates are keeping some would-be sellers in their homes.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

It costs how much to ship that? How one commission is tackling inflation at the ports

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Sep 20, 2022
A new law has given the Federal Maritime Commission the teeth it needs to tackle high shipping fees and congestion at the ports.
President Joe Biden believes taming shipping freight costs is an integral part of bringing inflation back down. He has empowered the Federal Maritime Commission to tackle it at the ports.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Puerto Ricans who thought hurricane insurance covered flooding may have a rude awakening

by Andy Uhler
Sep 20, 2022
Did wind or water cause the damage to their homes? That's up to the insurance adjuster.
In the wake of Hurricane Fiona, an estimated 80% of Puerto Rico's population still lack electricity. Many people are stranded after more than 30 inches of rain fell in some areas.
AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

NYC's delivery drivers depend on e-bikes, but charging and storing them isn't easy

by Samantha Fields
Sep 20, 2022
E-bikes are particularly popular among food delivery workers, and an informal, underground economy has sprung up to support them.
New York City is considering banning e-bikes from public housing after a number of fires have been attributed to their rechargeable batteries.
Eduardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Wyoming hopes recreational trail improvements will spur tourism

by Caitlin Tan
Sep 20, 2022
Updating old cattle trails, logging roads and wildlife migration trails could provide a crucial boost to local economies, some say.
Ryan Grove of Sublette Trails Association fixes an old trail in the Wind River Range in northwest Wyoming.
Caitlin Tan/Wyoming Public Media
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:18 PM PDT
27:05
7:47 AM PDT
7:48
1:57 PM PDT
1:50
2:37 AM PDT
7:14
Sep 19, 2022
13:50
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Hurricanes Fiona and Maria, 5 years apart, underscore needs of Puerto Rico's grid
Hurricanes Fiona and Maria, 5 years apart, underscore needs of Puerto Rico's grid
Why do computers get more powerful, but cost the same?
I've Always Wondered ...
Why do computers get more powerful, but cost the same?
What the phrase "soft landing" says about how we view the economy
What the phrase "soft landing" says about how we view the economy
A tech company pledged to make "anti-racist" layoffs. What does that mean?
A tech company pledged to make "anti-racist" layoffs. What does that mean?