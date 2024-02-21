I've Always Wondered ...National DebtIsrael-Hamas WarMy Economy

What’s in your wallet?
Feb 20, 2024

What's in your wallet?

J. David Ake/Getty Images
Why Capital One is after Discover's payments system. Plus, the relocation economy.

Segments From this episode

Thrifty customers boost Walmart as retail market share battles loom

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 20, 2024
The giant chain reported strong quarterly sales. But for the first time in two years, shoppers spent less per visit.
Walmart's pricing attracts shoppers who feel strain on their budgets. The retail industry overall could feel strain on its margins.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Why internal migration might not be so bad for the U.S. economy

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Heather Long at The Washington Post about how relocation trends away from “super star cities” may be a boon for the economy.

Buying Discover would make Capital One bigger — and give it a payments network

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 20, 2024
There are only four such networks for credit cards, and building a new one can take decades.
Buying a payments network is a lot easier than starting one, says Andrew Davidson with Comperemedia.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
2023 was a big year for the hotel industry. Has its recovery peaked?

by Samantha Fields
Feb 20, 2024
Hotels increased prices per room in 2023. But occupancy was still below pre-pandemic levels.
Last year, IHG's earnings climbed above $1 billion for the first time.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
My Economy

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for this eatery owner

by Sofia Terenzio
Feb 20, 2024
Jilan Hall-Johnson, owner of the Sassy Biscuit Co., is "excited for the next step" in her business journey despite a recent setback.
Jilan Hall-Johnson, owner of the Sassy Biscuit Co., calls breakfast the "forgotten meal."
Courtesy Hall-Johnson
Music from the episode

"Old Graffiti" Bibio
"Beat Goes On" Pete Rock
"Scenic Drive" Poolside
"Sister Owls" Monster Rally
"Bassackwards" Kurt Vile

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

