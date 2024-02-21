What’s in your wallet?
Why Capital One is after Discover's payments system. Plus, the relocation economy.
Segments From this episode
Thrifty customers boost Walmart as retail market share battles loom
The giant chain reported strong quarterly sales. But for the first time in two years, shoppers spent less per visit.
Why internal migration might not be so bad for the U.S. economy
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Heather Long at The Washington Post about how relocation trends away from “super star cities” may be a boon for the economy.
Buying Discover would make Capital One bigger — and give it a payments network
There are only four such networks for credit cards, and building a new one can take decades.
2023 was a big year for the hotel industry. Has its recovery peaked?
Hotels increased prices per room in 2023. But occupancy was still below pre-pandemic levels.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for this eatery owner
Jilan Hall-Johnson, owner of the Sassy Biscuit Co., is "excited for the next step" in her business journey despite a recent setback.
Music from the episode
"Old Graffiti" Bibio
"Beat Goes On" Pete Rock
"Scenic Drive" Poolside
"Sister Owls" Monster Rally
"Bassackwards" Kurt Vile
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer