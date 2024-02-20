“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Prices for services rose 0.7% in January from December across the U.S. and were up 5.4% from a year earlier, according to the latest consumer price index report. One important slice of the service sector is the restaurant industry, which has faced a variety of challenges since the pandemic started.

Some of the tasty fare at the Sassy Biscuit Co. (Courtesy Jilan Hall-Johnson)

Jilan Hall-Johnson is the owner of the Sassy Biscuit Co., a biscuit-centric breakfast restaurant, in Billings, Montana. A few months after launching her business, Hall-Johnson had the opportunity to open a second location in New Hampshire. But unfortunately, due to rising costs, she recently had to make the tough decision to shutter that location.

Nonetheless, Hall-Johnson has stayed optimistic about the future of her business.

“I think one thing that is important and that anchors me down is the success that Billings has had and the impact we’ve had on our community,” she said. “For me, that’s enough to keep going.”

Click the audio player above to listen to Hall-Johnson’s story.

