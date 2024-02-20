Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for this eatery owner
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for this eatery owner
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.
Prices for services rose 0.7% in January from December across the U.S. and were up 5.4% from a year earlier, according to the latest consumer price index report. One important slice of the service sector is the restaurant industry, which has faced a variety of challenges since the pandemic started.
Jilan Hall-Johnson is the owner of the Sassy Biscuit Co., a biscuit-centric breakfast restaurant, in Billings, Montana. A few months after launching her business, Hall-Johnson had the opportunity to open a second location in New Hampshire. But unfortunately, due to rising costs, she recently had to make the tough decision to shutter that location.
Nonetheless, Hall-Johnson has stayed optimistic about the future of her business.
“I think one thing that is important and that anchors me down is the success that Billings has had and the impact we’ve had on our community,” she said. “For me, that’s enough to keep going.”
Click the audio player above to listen to Hall-Johnson’s story.
Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”
There’s a lot happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.
You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible.
Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.