What a major cost-of-living bump means for Social Security recipients
Oct 10, 2022

What a major cost-of-living bump means for Social Security recipients

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Social Security benefits are expected to get the biggest cost-of-living adjustment in more than four decades. Plus, more colleges plan to provide access to abortion medication.

Segments From this episode

Social Security recipients to get their biggest cost-of-living raise in over 40 years

by Samantha Fields
Oct 10, 2022
The adjustment is likely to be announced this week and expected to be around 9%. It's welcome news for recipients struggling with inflation.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
It's a big week for earnings calls. Here's what Wall Street is listening for.

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 10, 2022
Reports from banks like JPMorgan and consumer companies like PepsiCo can reveal spending trends and signal what businesses see coming.
The Federal Reserve and much of Wall Street hope to see a dip in spending reflected in banks' quarterly earnings, which would signal that the Fed's rate hikes are working. 
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Holiday shopping will look different this year, with discounts coming early

by Savannah Maher
Oct 10, 2022
Consumers can expect early and steep sales as retailers try to offload excessive inventory. Online shopping is expected to cool.
"Consumers are going to be seeing some of the best discounts they’ve seen in quite some time," said Vivek Pandya of Adobe Analytics. 
Scott Heins/Getty Images
My Economy

Running a fair trade business means investing in both people and products

by Anais Amin
Oct 10, 2022
“Your purchasing power is really a force for positive change," says Julio Zegarra-Ballon, owner of Zee Bee Market in St. Louis.
Julio Zegarra-Ballon holds a fleur-de-lis wall hanging made in Haiti of a recycled oil drum.
Courtesy Zee Bee Market
With Roe v. Wade overturned, colleges prep to provide abortion medication

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 10, 2022
Distributing abortion medication requires resources that some schools may not have.
Barnard College announced last week that it'll start providing medication abortions next fall, joining a number of higher-education institutions.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
When one partner thinks a gift is a catch and the other thinks it's a flop

In this excerpt from Marketplace's “This is Uncomfortable”, couple Tim and Ayanna Sumner disagree over how much to spend on Christmas gifts, which comes to a head over a pricey family fishing trip.
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

