What a major cost-of-living bump means for Social Security recipients
Social Security benefits are expected to get the biggest cost-of-living adjustment in more than four decades. Plus, more colleges plan to provide access to abortion medication.
Social Security recipients to get their biggest cost-of-living raise in over 40 years
The adjustment is likely to be announced this week and expected to be around 9%. It's welcome news for recipients struggling with inflation.
It's a big week for earnings calls. Here's what Wall Street is listening for.
Reports from banks like JPMorgan and consumer companies like PepsiCo can reveal spending trends and signal what businesses see coming.
Holiday shopping will look different this year, with discounts coming early
Consumers can expect early and steep sales as retailers try to offload excessive inventory. Online shopping is expected to cool.
Running a fair trade business means investing in both people and products
“Your purchasing power is really a force for positive change," says Julio Zegarra-Ballon, owner of Zee Bee Market in St. Louis.
With Roe v. Wade overturned, colleges prep to provide abortion medication
Distributing abortion medication requires resources that some schools may not have.
When one partner thinks a gift is a catch and the other thinks it's a flop
In this excerpt from Marketplace's “This is Uncomfortable”, couple Tim and Ayanna Sumner disagree over how much to spend on Christmas gifts, which comes to a head over a pricey family fishing trip.
