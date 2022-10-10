Running a fair trade business means investing in both people and products

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Julio Zegarra-Ballon is the owner and operator of Zee Bee Market in St. Louis, Missouri. While he was working corporate jobs, Zegarra-Ballon connected with a nonprofit organization that sold handcrafted and ethically sourced products from Peru, his home country.

It was through that organization where he learned about the concept of fair trade and decided to create a business with those values. Zee Bee Market carries home decor, kitchenware, pantry goods, like chocolate and coffee, and many other products.

“We currently source from 37 different countries, and it spans a category that you would find in most boutiques,” Zegarra-Ballon said.

Handmade ceramic serving dishes from Tunisia. (Zee Bee Market)

Because Zegarra-Ballon sources from different parts of the world, he faced supply struggles in 2020 because of the pandemic. Shipping was especially challenging from India, Bangladesh, Kenya and parts of South America.

“There were crews that were entirely in lockdown … vessels that could not leave the port because there weren’t enough people working.”

But for Zegarra-Ballon, selling products that have been verified as handcrafted, sustainable and equitable is what matters.

“We are really giving our customers an opportunity to demand quality, not just in the products they buy, but demand quality in the lives of the people that make those products. It is a delightful type of work environment because, you know, your purchasing power is really a force for positive change.”

