This Is UncomfortableSecret Money, Public InfluenceMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
My Economy

Running a fair trade business means investing in both people and products

Anais Amin Oct 10, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Julio Zegarra-Ballon holds a fleur-de-lis wall hanging made in Haiti of a recycled oil drum. Courtesy Zee Bee Market
My Economy

Running a fair trade business means investing in both people and products

Anais Amin Oct 10, 2022
Heard on:
Julio Zegarra-Ballon holds a fleur-de-lis wall hanging made in Haiti of a recycled oil drum. Courtesy Zee Bee Market
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Julio Zegarra-Ballon is the owner and operator of Zee Bee Market in St. Louis, Missouri. While he was working corporate jobs, Zegarra-Ballon connected with a nonprofit organization that sold handcrafted and ethically sourced products from Peru, his home country.

It was through that organization where he learned about the concept of fair trade and decided to create a business with those values. Zee Bee Market carries home decor, kitchenware, pantry goods, like chocolate and coffee, and many other products.

“We currently source from 37 different countries, and it spans a category that you would find in most boutiques,” Zegarra-Ballon said.

Handmade ceramic serving dishes from Tunisia. (Zee Bee Market)

Because Zegarra-Ballon sources from different parts of the world, he faced supply struggles in 2020 because of the pandemic. Shipping was especially challenging from India, Bangladesh, Kenya and parts of South America.

“There were crews that were entirely in lockdown … vessels that could not leave the port because there weren’t enough people working.”

But for Zegarra-Ballon, selling products that have been verified as handcrafted, sustainable and equitable is what matters.

“We are really giving our customers an opportunity to demand quality, not just in the products they buy, but demand quality in the lives of the people that make those products. It is a delightful type of work environment because, you know, your purchasing power is really a force for positive change.”

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

My Economy
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:01 PM PDT
27:36
4:00 PM PDT
11:54
1:38 PM PDT
1:50
8:01 AM PDT
7:41
3:10 AM PDT
5:40
Oct 6, 2022
29:01
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
What would the job market look like if there'd been no COVID pandemic?
What would the job market look like if there'd been no COVID pandemic?
Looking to go viral? Try LinkedIn.
Looking to go viral? Try LinkedIn.
Demand for electronics is falling. But some types of semiconductors are still in short supply.
Demand for electronics is falling. But some types of semiconductors are still in short supply.
The inventors of the now-ubiquitous barcode received a patent 70 years ago
The inventors of the now-ubiquitous barcode received a patent 70 years ago