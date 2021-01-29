I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

We’ve had a little bit of everything this week
Jan 29, 2021

Plus, unprecedented congestion at America's ports and how the pandemic has changed bartending. 

Music from the episode

Joy And Pain - Remastered Maze, Frankie Beverly
Chamakay Blood Orange
Perfectionist (feat. Rick Ross, Meek Mill) The Alchemist
Confessions Sudan Archives
Ooh Wee (feat. Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Trife & Saigon) Mark Ronson, Ghostface Killah, Nate Dogg, Trife, Saigon

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Airlines, struggling with COVID-19 headwinds, tally their 2020 financial losses
Despite challenges, this movie theater operator is optimistic about the future
Pandemic home improvement can lead to remodelers' remorse
Biden: Yellen needs a “Hamilton” musical. Dessa: Here you go.
