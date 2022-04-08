Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

War-fueled inflation is felt more keenly in developing countries
Apr 8, 2022

War-fueled inflation is felt more keenly in developing countries

Global food prices are at an all-time high, the United Nations says. Also: Reconciling the high costs and low wages of the home health care industry.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Kimberly Adams speaks with the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and ADP’s Nela Richardson about the minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, mortgage rates and employment.
Global food prices reach all-time high

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 8, 2022
The United Nations’ index of global food prices rose 12.6% in March, increasing the risk of hunger in the developing world.
In Egypt, the government subsidized bread so much that it costs consumers less than the value of the grain it's made with, leading to waste.
Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images
Europe sanctions Russian coal but not oil and gas

by Lily Jamali
Apr 8, 2022
Experts say the EU should look into further energy sanctions while cold weather is not a pressing concern.
Coal imported from abroad lies at Hamburg Port after unloading from ships on April 8 in Hamburg, Germany.
Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images
Low wages and high costs clash in the home health care crisis for aging Americans

by Kimberly Adams and Anais Amin
Apr 8, 2022
“We've never invested in the ability of families to afford the care that they need,” says Ai-jen Poo of the National Domestic Workers Alliance.
Baby boomers are retiring at a rate of 10,000 people per day, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Daniel Leal-Olivas-Pool/Getty Images
My Economy

Work is busy for this Denver-based travel agency

by Anais Amin
Apr 8, 2022
"Planning safaris in Africa are my absolute favorite," says Sarah Fazendin, founder of Videre Travel.
Sarah Fazendin
(Courtesy Fazendin)
Music from the episode

Old Graffiti Bibio
Hands of Time Kraak & Smaak, Alxndr London
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
Luv(sic.) pt3 (feat. Shing02) Nujabes, Shing02
Red Bull & Hennessy Jenny Lewis

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

