War-fueled inflation is felt more keenly in developing countries
Global food prices are at an all-time high, the United Nations says. Also: Reconciling the high costs and low wages of the home health care industry.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Kimberly Adams speaks with the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and ADP’s Nela Richardson about the minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, mortgage rates and employment.
Global food prices reach all-time high
The United Nations’ index of global food prices rose 12.6% in March, increasing the risk of hunger in the developing world.
Europe sanctions Russian coal but not oil and gas
Experts say the EU should look into further energy sanctions while cold weather is not a pressing concern.
Low wages and high costs clash in the home health care crisis for aging Americans
“We've never invested in the ability of families to afford the care that they need,” says Ai-jen Poo of the National Domestic Workers Alliance.
Work is busy for this Denver-based travel agency
"Planning safaris in Africa are my absolute favorite," says Sarah Fazendin, founder of Videre Travel.
