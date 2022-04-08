Work is busy for this Denver-based travel agency
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Work is busy for this Denver-based travel agency
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.
Spring is here and, according to Tripadvisor’s Spring Travel Index, over 53% of Americans are planning on traveling for the season, despite high inflation. Hotspot destinations include Florida, Las Vegas, Mexico and New York, among other states.
For Sarah Fazendin, the founder of Denver, Colorado-based travel agency Videre Travel, it’s taking longer to create custom itineraries and organize travel arrangements for clients. But she and her team remain optimistic for the year ahead. “We’re seeing a lot of people come to us planning many trips at the same time, which is wonderful.”
To listen to Fazendin’s story, use the media player above.
Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”
There’s a lot happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.
You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible.
Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.