My Economy

Work is busy for this Denver-based travel agency

Anais Amin Apr 8, 2022
Sarah Fazendin (Courtesy Fazendin)
Sarah Fazendin (Courtesy Fazendin)
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Spring is here and, according to Tripadvisor’s Spring Travel Index, over 53% of Americans are planning on traveling for the season, despite high inflation. Hotspot destinations include Florida, Las Vegas, Mexico and New York, among other states. 

For Sarah Fazendin, the founder of Denver, Colorado-based travel agency Videre Travel, it’s taking longer to create custom itineraries and organize travel arrangements for clients. But she and her team remain optimistic for the year ahead. “We’re seeing a lot of people come to us planning many trips at the same time, which is wonderful.”

