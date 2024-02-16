Bytes: Week in ReviewIsrael-Hamas WarMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Vacant office buildings are making city budgets vulnerable
Feb 16, 2024

Vacant office buildings are making city budgets vulnerable

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Over the next five years, Boston could face a tax revenue shortfall of up to $1.5 billion. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
Also: another blow to ESG investing, the cost of big-name credit cards and our excess stuff is feeding the booming storage space industry.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

“Marketplace” Host Kai Ryssdal talks to Nela Richardson at ADP and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the global economy, the latest CPI report and the dissonance in recent jobs data.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Vacant office buildings create a tax revenue problem for cities

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 16, 2024
Take Boston. Over the next five years, that city could face a tax revenue shortfall to the tune of $1.2 to $1.5 billion, according to a new study from the Boston Policy Institute.
Over the next five years, Boston could face a tax revenue shortfall of up to $1.5 billion.
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

ESG takes a $14 trillion hit as financial firms pull back on commitments

by Kimberly Adams
Feb 16, 2024
Corporate ESG initiatives face legal and political challenges.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Larger credit card issuers charge higher rates than smaller ones

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 16, 2024
Consumers often choose a familiar name, despite the costs. The CFPB's findings come as credit card debt in the U.S. is rising.
The median interest rate that larger issuers offered to customers with good credit is 28%, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What's up with all the new storage space?

by Amy Scott
Feb 16, 2024
Investors chasing returns have fueled a self-storage boom.
Nearly 1 in 5 Americans rent storage space away from home, according to real estate data firm Yardi Matrix, many of them during a move or other life transition.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Vacant offices have been tough on the commercial real estate industry, and more recently lenders that have built a big business on those property loans. But the biggest losers are cities that depend on commercial property taxes. In this episode, some municipalities face big revenue shortfalls. Also: another blow to ESG investing, the cost of big-name credit cards and our excess stuff is feeding the booming storage space industry.

Music from the episode

"Air Pockets" Mocky
"California Sunset" Poolside
"Brea" Oddissee
"Still Think" Chrome Sparks
"Shut Up and Let Me Go" The Ting Tings

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:44 PM PST
26:20
2:31 PM PST
1:05
7:52 AM PST
7:18
3:08 AM PST
14:26
Feb 15, 2024
15:22
Feb 15, 2024
35:54
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
Steamy, sultry and stigmatized no more: romance novels are having a moment
Steamy, sultry and stigmatized no more: romance novels are having a moment
Inflation falls, but not as much as expected
Inflation falls, but not as much as expected
Addressing dismal working conditions in a glamorous industry
"Invisible Beauty"
Addressing dismal working conditions in a glamorous industry
Airbnb introduces fee for properties booked in a different currency
Airbnb introduces fee for properties booked in a different currency