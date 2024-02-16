Vacant office buildings are making city budgets vulnerable
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” Host Kai Ryssdal talks to Nela Richardson at ADP and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the global economy, the latest CPI report and the dissonance in recent jobs data.
Vacant office buildings create a tax revenue problem for cities
ESG takes a $14 trillion hit as financial firms pull back on commitments
Larger credit card issuers charge higher rates than smaller ones
What's up with all the new storage space?
Vacant offices have been tough on the commercial real estate industry, and more recently lenders that have built a big business on those property loans. But the biggest losers are cities that depend on commercial property taxes. In this episode, some municipalities face big revenue shortfalls. Also: another blow to ESG investing, the cost of big-name credit cards and our excess stuff is feeding the booming storage space industry.