Unpacking the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today, we'll look at two components of the bill: a funding advance for the Indian Health Service and a bundle of retirement savings reforms.
Segments From this episode
Native American advocates welcome advance funding for Indian Health Service
The agency reduced care offerings during government shutdowns. Advance appropriations would provide a funding bridge when necessary.
Reforms in latest spending bill could help close gender gap in retirement savings
The SECURE Act 2.0 aims to help part-time and lower-wage workers — categories where women are overrepresented — save for retirement.
After a holiday marked by power failures, what's being done to ensure the lights stay on?
Experts say the country needs more transmission lines to move power from where it’s being generated to where it’s needed.
Many low-income parents still struggle to find baby formula, even as production rebounds
More than 80% of infants consume formula in their first year. Though supply has improved since the crisis in May, some areas are seeing shortages.
University looks to self-driving shuttles to transport students
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is piloting autonomous transit with vehicles in a project that could take students to and from the historically Black university to downtown Greensboro by the fall.
Biotech sector still hot despite cooling economy
The pandemic led to an explosion of interest in and funding of biotech. That continues even as many sectors slow and recession fears grow.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer