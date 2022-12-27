How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
⏳⏳⏳ Time is running out to make your year-end gift to Marketplace. Donate Now
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Unpacking the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill
Dec 27, 2022

Unpacking the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Today, we'll look at two components of the bill: a funding advance for the Indian Health Service and a bundle of retirement savings reforms.

Segments From this episode

Native American advocates welcome advance funding for Indian Health Service

by Savannah Maher
Dec 27, 2022
The agency reduced care offerings during government shutdowns. Advance appropriations would provide a funding bridge when necessary.
Early funding for the Indian Health Service could help clinics serving Native populations prepare for health emergencies. Above, a community bulletin board with COVID-19 information in the To’Hajiilee Indian Reservation in New Mexico, May 2020.
Sam Wasson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Reforms in latest spending bill could help close gender gap in retirement savings

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 27, 2022
The SECURE Act 2.0 aims to help part-time and lower-wage workers — categories where women are overrepresented — save for retirement.
Because women typically generally earn less over their lifetimes, it can be more difficult for them to save for retirement, says economist Betsey Stevenson.
shapecharge/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

After a holiday marked by power failures, what's being done to ensure the lights stay on?

by Lily Jamali
Dec 27, 2022
Experts say the country needs more transmission lines to move power from where it’s being generated to where it’s needed.
A sign for a closed bar in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 24. Millions spent the holidays without power due to extreme cold.
Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Many low-income parents still struggle to find baby formula, even as production rebounds

by Kimberly Adams and Richard Cunningham
Dec 27, 2022
More than 80% of infants consume formula in their first year. Though supply has improved since the crisis in May, some areas are seeing shortages.
A customer shops for formula at a Walmart in July. "There are certain stores at certain times in certain areas that will be out of stock still," said The 19th's Mariel Padilla.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

University looks to self-driving shuttles to transport students

by Cole del Charco
Dec 27, 2022
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is piloting autonomous transit with vehicles in a project that could take students to and from the historically Black university to downtown Greensboro by the fall.
Four shuttles that will transport students are just part of the NC Transportation Center of Excellence on Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Technology (NC-CAV) fleet.
Cole delCharco
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Biotech sector still hot despite cooling economy

by Lesley McClurg
Dec 27, 2022
The pandemic led to an explosion of interest in and funding of biotech. That continues even as many sectors slow and recession fears grow.
A sign on Oyster Point Boulevard calls South San Francisco the birthplace of biotech.
Beth LaBerge/KQED
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:00 PM PST
29:56
3:41 PM PST
27:35
1:58 PM PST
1:50
7:42 AM PST
7:16
2:51 AM PST
9:02
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
The skies haven't gotten any friendlier for holiday travel
Marketplace Morning Report
The skies haven't gotten any friendlier for holiday travel
Reforms in latest spending bill could help close gender gap in retirement savings
Reforms in latest spending bill could help close gender gap in retirement savings
Native American advocates welcome advance funding for Indian Health Service
Native American advocates welcome advance funding for Indian Health Service
Flu season, COVID and other viruses mean medication is in demand
Flu season, COVID and other viruses mean medication is in demand