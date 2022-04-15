Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Twitter uses a poison pill to fend off Elon Musk
Apr 15, 2022

Plus, a look at the brands branching out into the clothing resale space.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Marketplace host Reema Khrais chats with the New York Times’ Ana Swanson and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy about inflation, the supply chain and the Federal Reserve’s response to both.
Poison pills: Why companies use the self-defense strategy

by Andy Uhler
Apr 15, 2022
Shareholder rights plans, as they are also known, are used to fend off takeovers, like Elon Musk's bid for Twitter.
To prevent Elon Musk from holding too much stake in Twitter, the board has enacted a "poison pill," giving other shareholders the opportunity to buy more shares in order to dilute Musk's power.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
China's zero-COVID restrictions put pressure on businesses

by Jennifer Pak
Apr 15, 2022
China’s first-quarter economic data is not likely to be rosy, given the fallout of the Ukraine war and the current COVID surge.
The Yangshan Port near Shanghai. Even goods and cargo are tested for COVID-19 under China's aggressive anti-contagion policy.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Not wearing those leggings? Many retail stores are expanding into resale

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 15, 2022
Sustainability and demand for apparel make reselling used clothes an attractive option for brands, including Lululemon and Target.
Lululemon is getting into the clothing resale game, and it's not alone.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
There's more free capacity on trucks. That means supply chains may be loosening.

by Justin Ho
Apr 15, 2022
Fewer goods coming from China during its lockdown and more trucking companies have helped.
China's recent lockdowns of ports and manufacturing hubs have slowed imports to the U.S., giving the supply chain a chance to catch up.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A new child means new financial discussions

Reema Khrais checks in with Shawnika Giger and Terence McPherson about their financial situation several years after hearing from them in an episode of Marketplace's "This Is Uncomfortable."
Music from the episode

Reap What You Sow daKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
Poison Beyoncé
Black Sands Bonobo
Blue Clouds Modeselektor
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
Poison Rita Ora

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

