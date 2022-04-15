Twitter uses a poison pill to fend off Elon Musk
The Weekly Wrap
Marketplace host Reema Khrais chats with the New York Times’ Ana Swanson and Politico’s Sudeep Reddy about inflation, the supply chain and the Federal Reserve’s response to both.
Poison pills: Why companies use the self-defense strategy
Shareholder rights plans, as they are also known, are used to fend off takeovers, like Elon Musk's bid for Twitter.
China's zero-COVID restrictions put pressure on businesses
China’s first-quarter economic data is not likely to be rosy, given the fallout of the Ukraine war and the current COVID surge.
Not wearing those leggings? Many retail stores are expanding into resale
Sustainability and demand for apparel make reselling used clothes an attractive option for brands, including Lululemon and Target.
There's more free capacity on trucks. That means supply chains may be loosening.
Fewer goods coming from China during its lockdown and more trucking companies have helped.
A new child means new financial discussions
Reema Khrais checks in with Shawnika Giger and Terence McPherson about their financial situation several years after hearing from them in an episode of Marketplace's "This Is Uncomfortable."
