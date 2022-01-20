Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Run into more customer service bots lately? Let Marketplace Tech know. More info
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Trump-era steel tariffs are over, but not for the U.K.
Jan 19, 2022

Trump-era steel tariffs are over, but not for the U.K.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We'll look into how the tariff has hindered steel production in the U.K. and what this means for British steel producers.

Segments From this episode

A Warmer World

$100-a-barrel oil may soon be a reality — and stick around

by Andy Uhler
Jan 19, 2022
“It is ultimately about supply and demand,” one expert says. And COVID-19.
High oil prices mean high gas prices. The costs at the pump may not go down anytime soon.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Micro businesses and the pandemic

Two years into the pandemic, this microbusiness owner is still on "a roller coaster"

by Kai Ryssdal and Daisy Palacios
Jan 19, 2022
"My brain is tired from adapting so much," says Ashlie Ordonez, owner of The Bare Bar in Denver, Colorado.
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

After hitting record lows, mortgage rates are rising again

by Amanda Peacher
Jan 19, 2022
So far, that hasn't had a chilling effect on applications.
Though mortgage rates are increasing, mortgage applications are also up as homebuyers hope to avoid further rate hikes.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Trump-era export tariffs are still rattling British steelmakers

by Stephen Beard
Jan 19, 2022
President Biden lifted a 25% tariff from European Union steel, but British steelmakers complain that they’re being unfairly penalized.
Then-President Donald Trump poses with the 2018 steel import proclamation, which added a 25% tariff on imported steel. President Joe Biden has lifted the tariff for countries in the European Union but not for the United Kingdom.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Warmer World

How do you calculate a company's carbon footprint? The SEC is figuring that out.

by Lily Jamali
Jan 19, 2022
Emissions by a company's suppliers and customers could count towards the total.
The SEC may soon require companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions. Whether they'll also include emissions from suppliers — usually a larger proportion of emissions — is unclear.
Nilmar Lage/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:30 PM PST
24:49
5:03 PM PST
27:52
1:57 PM PST
1:50
7:32 AM PST
8:08
2:21 AM PST
8:18
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
One year in, Biden's clean energy and climate agenda are in the balance
One year in, Biden's clean energy and climate agenda are in the balance
Survey finds many Americans unprepared for $1,000 emergency expense
Survey finds many Americans unprepared for $1,000 emergency expense
Health communication expert gives U.S. a "C" for pandemic performance
Health communication expert gives U.S. a "C" for pandemic performance
Wireless carriers will limit 5G near airports, but airlines are still pushing back
Wireless carriers will limit 5G near airports, but airlines are still pushing back