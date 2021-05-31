May 31, 2021
Tourist destinations are bracing for post-pandemic summer crowds
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also on the show today: Restaurants are still struggling to attract workers, how rent relief efforts are going in Houston and a conversation about inclusivity in economics.
Segments From this episode
How the hospitality industry is trying to lure workers
Many are offering bonuses. Some are pounding the streets for leads. And potential employees suggest being nicer to workers.
3 Federal Reserve leaders discuss the need for diversity among economists
An excerpt from a Federal Reserve conference series about race and the economy focused on diversifying the profession itself.
Houston officials are handing out rent relief, but not all landlords are signing up
The local program recently eliminated landlord participation as a requirement for renters to receive funding, so the payments can go directly to renters.
Shortages of bikes, kayaks, and workers: How tourists attractions in the Black Hills are bracing for crowds
Like other areas of the country that depend on tourism, the South Dakota region is expecting bigger-than-usual crowds.
Music from the episode
The Seed (2.0) The Roots, Cody Chesnutt
Risin' to the Top Keni Burke
Still D.R.E. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg
Dusty Blue Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band
What's Up fanclubwallet
September (feat. Jean Grae) [Instrumental] Mista Sinista
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer