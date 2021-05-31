Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Tourist destinations are bracing for post-pandemic summer crowds
May 31, 2021

Tourist destinations are bracing for post-pandemic summer crowds

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also on the show today: Restaurants are still struggling to attract workers, how rent relief efforts are going in Houston and a conversation about inclusivity in economics.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

How the hospitality industry is trying to lure workers

by Kristin Schwab
May 31, 2021
Many are offering bonuses. Some are pounding the streets for leads. And potential employees suggest being nicer to workers.
A "Help Wanted" sign is posted beside coronavirus safety guidelines at a restaurant in Los Angeles, California, on May 28, 2021.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Race and Economy

3 Federal Reserve leaders discuss the need for diversity among economists

by Marketplace Staff
May 31, 2021
An excerpt from a Federal Reserve conference series about race and the economy focused on diversifying the profession itself.
"We want to be top form, and to do that, we have to be diverse. We have to be inclusive," said Loretta J. Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Houston officials are handing out rent relief, but not all landlords are signing up

by Jen Rice
May 31, 2021
The local program recently eliminated landlord participation as a requirement for renters to receive funding, so the payments can go directly to renters.
With the CDC eviction order set to expire at the end of June, renters are scrambling to pull together back rent.
David McNew/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Shortages of bikes, kayaks, and workers: How tourists attractions in the Black Hills are bracing for crowds

by Marielle Segarra
May 31, 2021
Like other areas of the country that depend on tourism, the South Dakota region is expecting bigger-than-usual crowds.
Above, tourists visit Mount Rushmore National Monument last year.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

The Seed (2.0) The Roots, Cody Chesnutt
Risin' to the Top Keni Burke
Still D.R.E. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg
Dusty Blue Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band
What's Up fanclubwallet
September (feat. Jean Grae) [Instrumental] Mista Sinista

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
3 Federal Reserve leaders discuss the need for diversity among economists
Race and Economy
3 Federal Reserve leaders discuss the need for diversity among economists
How the hospitality industry is trying to lure workers
COVID-19
How the hospitality industry is trying to lure workers
What will airline prices look like this summer?
What will airline prices look like this summer?
Shortages of bikes, kayaks, and workers: How tourists attractions in the Black Hills are bracing for crowds
COVID-19
Shortages of bikes, kayaks, and workers: How tourists attractions in the Black Hills are bracing for crowds