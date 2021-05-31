How the hospitality industry is trying to lure workers

First-time unemployment claims dropped to 406,000 last week — the lowest level since the pandemic began. That sounds great compared to any point in the last 15 months, but it’s still far higher than the numbers before coronavirus struck. And yet, a lot of employers say they’re still having a hard time hiring.

Those complaints are especially prominent in the hospitality industry, and business owners are going to great lengths to woo potential workers.

Hiring had become such a time-suck for Wes Hansen that he hired someone to take over hiring. And it’s kind of working. Hansen owns a barbeque joint in Phoenix called Pork on a Fork. He’s seeing an increase in applications, but “out of the 250, I think we’ve interviewed 10,” he said.

People schedule interviews and don’t show up, Hansen said, even when it’s just a Zoom call. It’s all starting to make him feel a little crazy.

“Are these even real people?” he said.

The search for workers is getting so difficult that Jeffrey Bank — who owns Carmine’s, an Italian restaurant chain with locations in Atlantic City, Washington, D.C. and other tourist spots — is doing something he hasn’t done in years: Pounding the pavement.

“I talk to doormen at buildings in Manhattan. I talk to people at the gas station,” Bank said.

He expects to need 600 new employees by the end of summer, and he’s offering $100 to $500 signing bonuses.

In fact, every business owner we talked to says they’re offering bonuses. David Farahi, COO of Monarch Casino and Resort in Reno, Nevada, has also raised wages. An entry-level housekeeper who once made $15 an hour now makes $17. But, “we have not found any kind of silver bullet,” Farahi said.

He’s still 300 employees short.

“What we’ve had to do is find technological solutions to reduce the need for people,” he said.

That means when customers place a sports bet or cash out, they’ll interact with a kiosk instead of a cashier.

Jennifer Tierney of Tierney Recruiting Services says right now, in addition to interviewees asking about how much money the job pays and what the benefits are, there’s a third question that’s coming up more often.

“When I’m interviewing somebody, they’re asking me, ‘What does work-life balance look like?’ They’re tired of not having a life, I guess,” she said.

Tired of six-day weeks, 12-hour shifts, unpredictable schedules and the culture.

“There is a lot of a- -holes out there that are running these restaurant companies. And they just come in and scream and yell at people, and people just are sick of it,” Tierney said.

She thinks that means the hospitality industry is in for a change.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Why are consumer prices rising? Some shoppers may have noticed that their grocery bills are higher lately. Prices for energy and used cars and trucks are also up. Jayson Lusk, head of the agricultural economics department at Purdue University, said that multiple factors have been pushing up food prices, including China purchasing more American products recently, more people driving and pandemic-related challenges in supply chains and workforces. Also, wages are up, although productivity has been growing faster than labor compensation for decades. “I expect inflation to probably continue for the next half a year, at least,” Lusk said. Read more about inflation here. What does the CDC’s most recent mask guidance mean for stores and their workers? By now you’ve heard the news on that guidance: Vaccinated people no longer need to wear a face mask indoors in most settings. Still, local governments and businesses are permitted to require them. Mask mandates have been tricky, even dangerous, for public-facing businesses to navigate. Retail workers around the country have been harassed and physically attacked while enforcing mask mandates. “The updated guidance has created an impossible situation for retailers,” said Lisa LaBruno, senior executive vice president of retail operations & innovation with the Retail Industry Leaders Association. “There is now ambiguity in expectations, both from retail team members and from customers.” Why do you have to be out of work for more than six months before you’re classified as “long-term unemployed”? After all, people start feeling the stress and financial hardship of long-term unemployment before they hit the 27-week mark. According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.2 million Americans are long-term unemployed. Patrick Carey, an assistant commissioner in the Office of Employment and Unemployment at the statistics bureau, has one explanation. “The breakout of 27 or more weeks accords well with the maximum length of time that many states offer regular unemployment insurance benefits,” Carey said. Read More Collapse