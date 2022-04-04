Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

ABOUT SHOW
To tackle inflation, it helps to know what’s causing it
Apr 4, 2022

To tackle inflation, it helps to know what’s causing it

Plus: The U.S. maintains its global financial clout — for now — and stock buybacks make a comeback.

Segments From this episode

Why it's so hard to agree on the causes of inflation

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
Apr 4, 2022
As inflation hits 40-year highs on several key metrics, not all economists agree on the causes.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
How "detention" is punishing truck drivers and supply chains

by Matt Levin
Apr 4, 2022
The key to unfurling domestic supply chains may not be more truck drivers on the road, but getting them in and out of warehouses faster.
Addressing trucker wait times at warehouses and ports could alleviate some supply chain kinks and improve driver satisfaction. Above, trucks lined up at the Port of Los Angeles in November 2021.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Could the U.S. have weakened its financial clout by using it to sanction Russia?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 4, 2022
Probably not, but Russia and China are likely to keep looking for ways to avoid U.S.-controlled financial infrastructure.
The U.S. has a lot of leverage in the global financial system — at least for now.
SSV-Photo/Getty Images
Why companies repurchase their own shares

by Savannah Maher
Apr 4, 2022
Stock buybacks are typically meant to return value to shareholders. But critics say the cash could be used to create jobs or raise workers' pay.
Shareholders are the prime beneficiaries of stock buybacks, but is that the best use of excess corporate cash?
Spencer Platt/ Getty Images
The ski wax industry is working to leave PFAS behind

by Madelyn Beck
Apr 4, 2022
Laws and regulations are changing to kick this harmful “forever chemical” off the ski hill.
Eric Straubhar buffs the wax on a child's ski in his Idaho shop. Bans on PFAS waxes haven't provoked pushback, he said. If they apply to everyone, "the playing field is level."
Madelyn Beck/Mountain West News Bureau
Music from the episode

20 Grand Palace RJD2
Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) Doja Cat, SZA
Which Way To Paradise Poolside
Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi Radiohead
Turnmills Maribou State

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

