To tackle inflation, it helps to know what’s causing it
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: The U.S. maintains its global financial clout — for now — and stock buybacks make a comeback.
Segments From this episode
Why it's so hard to agree on the causes of inflation
As inflation hits 40-year highs on several key metrics, not all economists agree on the causes.
How "detention" is punishing truck drivers and supply chains
The key to unfurling domestic supply chains may not be more truck drivers on the road, but getting them in and out of warehouses faster.
Could the U.S. have weakened its financial clout by using it to sanction Russia?
Probably not, but Russia and China are likely to keep looking for ways to avoid U.S.-controlled financial infrastructure.
Why companies repurchase their own shares
Stock buybacks are typically meant to return value to shareholders. But critics say the cash could be used to create jobs or raise workers' pay.
The ski wax industry is working to leave PFAS behind
Laws and regulations are changing to kick this harmful “forever chemical” off the ski hill.
Music from the episode
20 Grand Palace RJD2
Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) Doja Cat, SZA
Which Way To Paradise Poolside
Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi Radiohead
Turnmills Maribou State
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer