This is an important week for the pay gap
Aug 14, 2020

Plus: The toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on mental health and some parts of the retail sector.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap: The recession is only over for those at the top

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks with Nela Richardson from Edward Jones and Ana Swanson from the New York Times about how people from different economic classes are experiencing the recession, what Congress’ recess means for the economy and China trade talks.
COVID-19

How are retail sales numbers higher than they were last year?

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 14, 2020
People are still shopping — just for different stuff.
A Florida man puts newly purchased wood into his truck. Sales at home and garden stores in July were up almost 15% over July of last year.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Black Women's Equal Pay Day

Black Women's Equal Pay Day highlights the pay gap between what Black women and white men make — about 62 cents for every dollar. We hear from some experts about the "double wage gap."
COVID-19

Businesses are taking out fewer bank loans

by Justin Ho
Aug 14, 2020
It could be a sign that businesses are holding back and that banks are worried about future defaults.
A view of the New York Stock Exchange in 2018.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

Essential workers pressured by mental health issues

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Aug 14, 2020
Over a fifth of essential workers have contemplated suicide, according to a CDC report.
A pharmacist working in protective gear. A CDC report shows that mental health issues are plaguing many essential workers.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
As China moves to dominate the EV industry, Britain frets about energy security

by Stephen Beard
Aug 14, 2020
Amid fears that Beijing will control the world market in electric vehicle batteries, some Brits are backing an alternative: hydrogen.
A double-decker hydrogen-powered bus.
Courtesy Wrightbus
Music from the episode

Ancestors Anchorsong
Restart Bilal
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
Mind Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys
Space is the Place Ezra Collective
Un Universo Para Los Dos Oktoberklubben
Privacy Quasimoto, Madlib

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
