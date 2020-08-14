Aug 14, 2020
This is an important week for the pay gap
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: The toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on mental health and some parts of the retail sector.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap: The recession is only over for those at the top
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal talks with Nela Richardson from Edward Jones and Ana Swanson from the New York Times about how people from different economic classes are experiencing the recession, what Congress’ recess means for the economy and China trade talks.
How are retail sales numbers higher than they were last year?
People are still shopping — just for different stuff.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Black Women's Equal Pay Day
Black Women's Equal Pay Day highlights the pay gap between what Black women and white men make — about 62 cents for every dollar. We hear from some experts about the "double wage gap."
Businesses are taking out fewer bank loans
It could be a sign that businesses are holding back and that banks are worried about future defaults.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Essential workers pressured by mental health issues
Over a fifth of essential workers have contemplated suicide, according to a CDC report.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
As China moves to dominate the EV industry, Britain frets about energy security
Amid fears that Beijing will control the world market in electric vehicle batteries, some Brits are backing an alternative: hydrogen.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Music from the episode
Ancestors Anchorsong
Restart Bilal
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
Mind Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys
Space is the Place Ezra Collective
Un Universo Para Los Dos Oktoberklubben
Privacy Quasimoto, Madlib
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer