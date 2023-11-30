Financially InclinedSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

The urban-rural wage gap
Nov 30, 2023

The urban-rural wage gap

Alfribeiro/Getty Images
It seems to be getting wider. Plus, new consumer expenditures data and a custom wedding stationery business.

Segments From this episode

What's new in the October PCE?

by Kai Ryssdal , Sarah Leeson and Sofia Terenzio

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with Wendy Edelberg, director of The Hamilton Project and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, about what today's Personal Consumption Expenditure data signals about the economy.

OPEC+ members say they'll cut oil production. Global markets don't seem to believe them.

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 30, 2023
Production cuts may no longer be as effective at propping up prices because electric vehicles are cutting into global demand.
OPEC+ members are promising a pullback of as much as 2 million barrels a day, at least half of that from the Saudis.
Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images
The rural-urban income divide persists, and it may be widening

by Elizabeth Trovall
Nov 30, 2023
Cities are home to high-paid business services and rural areas have lost manufacturing, contributing to the 23% gap in earnings.
While the gap between the earnings of rural and urban workers is growing, inflation is a particular problem for rural residents. Above, a truck carries livestock feed near Wray, Colorado.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
More older people are still paying off mortgages

by Samantha Fields
Nov 30, 2023
New data from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies shows that a growing number of people in their 60s, 70s and 80s still have mortgage debt, and they're carrying more of it than than previous generations did.
In 1989, just 3% of homeowners over 80 still had a mortgage. Now, nearly a third do.
Nes/Getty Images
Facing pushback and government scrutiny, ESG investing may be headed for change

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 30, 2023
Environmental, social and governance funds, once a bright light in investing, are confronting potential regulation and political heat.
Larry Fink, the CEO of giant asset manager BlackRock, has been an advocate of allowing environmental, social and governance values to influence investment choices.
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for IRC
My Economy

From college friends to business partners, these stationers are celebrating 10 years in business together

by Sofia Terenzio
Nov 30, 2023
Danielle McCarthy and Ellen Kelly run a luxury wedding stationery business in Newport, Rhode Island, where they specialize in letterpress printing.
Kelly and McCarthy met their freshman year of college at an art school in Beverly, Massachusetts. Now, they both live and run their stationery business in Newport, Rhode Island.
Erin McGinn Photography
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

