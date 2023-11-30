The urban-rural wage gap
It seems to be getting wider. Plus, new consumer expenditures data and a custom wedding stationery business.
Segments From this episode
What's new in the October PCE?
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Wendy Edelberg, director of The Hamilton Project and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, about what today’s Personal Consumption Expenditure data signals about the economy.
OPEC+ members say they'll cut oil production. Global markets don't seem to believe them.
Production cuts may no longer be as effective at propping up prices because electric vehicles are cutting into global demand.
The rural-urban income divide persists, and it may be widening
Cities are home to high-paid business services and rural areas have lost manufacturing, contributing to the 23% gap in earnings.
More older people are still paying off mortgages
New data from Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies shows that a growing number of people in their 60s, 70s and 80s still have mortgage debt, and they’re carrying more of it than than previous generations did.
Facing pushback and government scrutiny, ESG investing may be headed for change
Environmental, social and governance funds, once a bright light in investing, are confronting potential regulation and political heat.
From college friends to business partners, these stationers are celebrating 10 years in business together
Danielle McCarthy and Ellen Kelly run a luxury wedding stationery business in Newport, Rhode Island, where they specialize in letterpress printing.
