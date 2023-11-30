Financially InclinedSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

From college friends to business partners, these stationers are celebrating 10 years in business together

Sofia Terenzio Nov 30, 2023
Kelly and McCarthy met their freshman year of college at an art school in Beverly, Massachusetts. Now, they both live and run their stationery business in Newport, Rhode Island. Erin McGinn Photography
According to a report out this year from The Knot, a wedding media and tech company, over 75% of couples in the U.S., UK, Canada and Italy used wedding invitations to invite guests to their special day. For those in the stationery business, that’s a promising statistic.

Danielle McCarthy and Ellen PJ Kelly are co-owners of Champagne and Ink, a wedding stationery business in Newport, Rhode Island. Champagne and Ink specializes in luxury wedding stationery, from invitations to day-of designs, like menus and escort cards. They use letterpress printing to create custom stationery for clients.

McCarthy and Kelly met their freshman year of college. In January of 2024, they’ll have been in business together for 10 years. They both joined “Marketplace” to talk about why they decided to start a business together and the challenges they’ve faced with finding a production space that fits their needs. 

The two co-owners of Champagne and Ink look over some of their wedding stationery designs.
McCarthy (left) and Kelly (right) make custom wedding stationery using letterpress printing techniques. (Erin McGinn Photography)

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









Also Included in

My Economy
