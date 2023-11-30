“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

According to a report out this year from The Knot, a wedding media and tech company, over 75% of couples in the U.S., UK, Canada and Italy used wedding invitations to invite guests to their special day. For those in the stationery business, that’s a promising statistic.

Danielle McCarthy and Ellen PJ Kelly are co-owners of Champagne and Ink, a wedding stationery business in Newport, Rhode Island. Champagne and Ink specializes in luxury wedding stationery, from invitations to day-of designs, like menus and escort cards. They use letterpress printing to create custom stationery for clients.

McCarthy and Kelly met their freshman year of college. In January of 2024, they’ll have been in business together for 10 years. They both joined “Marketplace” to talk about why they decided to start a business together and the challenges they’ve faced with finding a production space that fits their needs.

McCarthy (left) and Kelly (right) make custom wedding stationery using letterpress printing techniques. (Erin McGinn Photography)

