The salary games employers play
Jun 6, 2022

Despite new pay transparency laws and changing applicant expectations, some employers are still cagey about compensation. Plus, why many summer meal sites for students won't be open this year.

Segments From this episode

Some companies have warned they'll earn less than expected. Here's why.

by Justin Ho
Jun 6, 2022
For some, it's about consumers spending less. For others, it's about other businesses spending less.
Snap recently lowered its revenue forecast as businesses rein in advertising.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

How Shanghai's DIY supply chains helped us live through the long COVID lockdown

by Jennifer Pak
Jun 6, 2022
What happens when supply chains collapse and it's up to district governments, neighbors and friends to fill the gap?
A volunteer clad in safety gear delivers food during the lockdown while Shanghai residents were not allowed to leave their apartments.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Free school meal program will expire at the end of this month

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 6, 2022
The Agriculture Department will soon lose authority to grant waivers allowing kids to get free breakfast and lunch during the pandemic.
Many summer meal sites for students that were open last year won't be open this year, anti-poverty activists say.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Shelf Life

Formula One engineering paves the way for sustainable innovation

by Kit Chapman
Jun 6, 2022
Motor sport is “the world's fastest R&D lab,” said Dr. Kit Chapman, author of "Racing Green."
Vladimir Rys/Getty Images
The salary games some employers play

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 6, 2022
Withholding information about pay during the hiring process? In this economy?
Pay transparency laws aim to prevent pay discrimination. But some employers act like it’s inappropriate to even ask about pay. 
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Business for mini weddings is booming

by Anais Amin
Jun 6, 2022
“The supply chain for floral is just crazy right now," said Gretchen Culver of Minne Weddings.
Gretchen Culver, owner of Rocket Science Events and creator of Minne Weddings.
Courtesy photo
Music from the episode

Becoming a Tree Richard Houghten
Sun Dress Freddie Joachim
Shells Teebs
Hands of Time Kraak & Smaak, Alxndr London
Test Drive (Instrumental) Vulfpeck
Humbug Mountain Song Fruit Bats

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

