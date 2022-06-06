Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Business for mini weddings is booming

Anais Amin Jun 6, 2022
Gretchen Culver, owner of Rocket Science Events and creator of Minne Weddings. Courtesy photo

Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Back in 2021, we spoke with Gretchen Culver of Minneapolis-based Rocket Science Events and Minne Weddings about the wedding industry and, specifically, about her pivot to planning mini weddings for couples.

While business has picked up since we last spoke, Culver has also encountered challenges related to inflation and supply chain snarls.

“When we launch our micro wedding date, it’s a set price, it’s an all-inclusive package […] I cannot raise my package price for the couples once it’s been set,” she said.

Profits have taken a hit in order to pay vendors and partners more, said Culver, who remains optimistic that micro weddings will become “a mainstay business” for her. 

“I do really feel that small weddings and micro weddings are here to stay,” she said.

Click the media player above to hear more about how Culver’s business is doing.

