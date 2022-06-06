Business for mini weddings is booming

Back in 2021, we spoke with Gretchen Culver of Minneapolis-based Rocket Science Events and Minne Weddings about the wedding industry and, specifically, about her pivot to planning mini weddings for couples.

While business has picked up since we last spoke, Culver has also encountered challenges related to inflation and supply chain snarls.

“When we launch our micro wedding date, it’s a set price, it’s an all-inclusive package […] I cannot raise my package price for the couples once it’s been set,” she said.

Profits have taken a hit in order to pay vendors and partners more, said Culver, who remains optimistic that micro weddings will become “a mainstay business” for her.

“I do really feel that small weddings and micro weddings are here to stay,” she said.

