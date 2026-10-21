Bumble didn't find its match on the stock market

When Bumble went public five years ago, the dating app known for being a friendlier place for women was valued at $14 billion. But the dating business, the tech industry and the stock market have changed a lot since then. And shares declined 90% from their peak.

Now, the company is going private again. It's being acquired by private equity firm Ithaca Holdings, with two new CEOs taking the helm. Sarah Kunst, managing director at the venture firm Cleo Capital and former senior advisor at Bumble, explains what this all means.

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