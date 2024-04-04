Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

The right to disconnect
Apr 4, 2024

minisode/Getty Images
What if you didn't have to answer after-hours calls from your boss? Like, legally?

Segments From this episode

When will rates go down? The answer rests on conflicting economic data.

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 4, 2024
The numbers are sending positive and negative signs, making the future of inflation, and the timing of Fed interest rate cuts, uncertain.
The numbers paint a mixed picture of the economy, so Federal Reserve officials seem to be waiting for clarity.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
In 2023, women's gains in corporate C-suites were reversed

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 4, 2024
Women, including CEOs, are sometimes hit harder by unfavorable economic conditions.
gradyreese/Getty Images
A look back at the 2020 Creek Fire and a harrowing escape

by Kerry Klein
Apr 4, 2024
Nearly 250 campers had to be airlifted out of the Sierra Nevada mountains after the fire trapped them at a lake.
Years after the 2020 Creek Fire, parts of the Sierra National Forest remain denuded and bare, like this section being surveyed and restored by workers with the U.S. Forest Service in August of 2023.
Kerry Klein/KVPR
Tired of your boss bugging you after hours? You want the "right to disconnect"

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 4, 2024
A bill in the California legislature would make the state the first in the nation to offer what's already law in France and about a dozen other countries.
In California, AB 2751 would give workers a right to uninterrupted personal time, free from work-related calls and messages.
Antonio Guillem via Getty Images
Why demand for jeans persists across the decades

by Elizabeth Trovall
Apr 4, 2024
Part of denim’s staying power comes from its ability to adapt to the trends of each generation.
What do all of these February 2024 New York Fashion Week attendees have in common?
Christian Vierig, Daniel Zuchnik and Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Why is there so much plastic in the produce aisle?

by Amy Scott and Sofia Terenzio
Apr 4, 2024
Plastic packaging helps food be transported and extends its freshness. But it contributes to climate change and clogs our waterways.
Bagged salads contribute to the plastic waste stream. Americans bought $4.3 billion worth of them in 2023, says Kim Severson of The New York Times.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Red Light Kisses" Lake Street Drive
"To Be Remote" TOKiMONSTA
"Magic Spell" This is The Kit
"I Do It For the Music" spring gang, LaKesha Nugent
"Mystic Voyage" Roy Ayers
"Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

