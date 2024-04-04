The right to disconnect
What if you didn't have to answer after-hours calls from your boss? Like, legally?
Segments From this episode
When will rates go down? The answer rests on conflicting economic data.
The numbers are sending positive and negative signs, making the future of inflation, and the timing of Fed interest rate cuts, uncertain.
In 2023, women's gains in corporate C-suites were reversed
Women, including CEOs, are sometimes hit harder by unfavorable economic conditions.
A look back at the 2020 Creek Fire and a harrowing escape
Nearly 250 campers had to be airlifted out of the Sierra Nevada mountains after the fire trapped them at a lake.
Tired of your boss bugging you after hours? You want the "right to disconnect"
A bill in the California legislature would make the state the first in the nation to offer what's already law in France and about a dozen other countries.
Why demand for jeans persists across the decades
Part of denim’s staying power comes from its ability to adapt to the trends of each generation.
Why is there so much plastic in the produce aisle?
Plastic packaging helps food be transported and extends its freshness. But it contributes to climate change and clogs our waterways.
Music from the episode
"Red Light Kisses" Lake Street Drive
"To Be Remote" TOKiMONSTA
"Magic Spell" This is The Kit
"I Do It For the Music" spring gang, LaKesha Nugent
"Mystic Voyage" Roy Ayers
"Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer