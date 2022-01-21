Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Run into more customer service bots lately? Let Marketplace Tech know. More info
The KN95 masks you bought online might not be cutting it
Jan 20, 2022

The KN95 masks you bought online might not be cutting it

According to the Center for Disease Control, some KN95s aren't meeting standards. Plus: High demand for construction workers and a check-in from an Iowa farmer.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

First-time jobless claims rise — and worse may be yet to come

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 20, 2022
Analysts say businesses are under pressure and economic confidence has suffered.
Jobless claims have risen alongside job insecurity and omicron is partially to blame. Above, a woman walks past a "Now Hiring" sign.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Homebuilders say they can't find enough workers despite better pay

by Amy Scott
Jan 20, 2022
Demand is pushing up wages, but not enough, some say, to bring young workers to the door as older ones head for the exit.
The construction industry is dealing with a labor shortage as older workers leave the field and too few young people choose to join it.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Those KN95 masks you just bought might not meet testing standards

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 20, 2022
We go shopping for face coverings with a self-professed “mask nerd”
A discarded face mask is seen on the ground. It can be difficult for consumers without specialized testing equipment to verify the quality of masks they purchase.
David Gannon/ Getty Images
Resume gaps may shrink in importance, especially for women of color

by Lily Jamali
Jan 20, 2022
Employers need understand the many reasons workers have left the jobs on their own or involuntarily, one supervisor says.
Women dropped out of the workforce in record numbers over the past year and a half. Will employers still view resume gaps as red flags?
SDI Productions/Getty Images
As prices at the grocery store rise, farmers' costs are up too

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jan 20, 2022
Iowa corn and soybean farmer April Hemmes paid double for nitrogen this year. Consumers shouldn’t blame growers for inflation, she said.
"I will be making money if these prices stay up," said Iowa farmer April Hemmes. "But that's a big if." Above, Hemmes on her farm in 2019.
Ben Hethcoat/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) Doja Cat, SZA
Higher Noble Oak
You Got Me The Roots, Tariq Trotter, Erykah Badu, Eve
Respiration Black Star, Common
Timeless (Instrumental) J Dilla
Exotic Dance - From The "Coffy" Soundtrack Roy Ayers

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

