The KN95 masks you bought online might not be cutting it
According to the Center for Disease Control, some KN95s aren't meeting standards. Plus: High demand for construction workers and a check-in from an Iowa farmer.
First-time jobless claims rise — and worse may be yet to come
Analysts say businesses are under pressure and economic confidence has suffered.
Homebuilders say they can't find enough workers despite better pay
Demand is pushing up wages, but not enough, some say, to bring young workers to the door as older ones head for the exit.
Those KN95 masks you just bought might not meet testing standards
We go shopping for face coverings with a self-professed “mask nerd”
Resume gaps may shrink in importance, especially for women of color
Employers need understand the many reasons workers have left the jobs on their own or involuntarily, one supervisor says.
As prices at the grocery store rise, farmers' costs are up too
Iowa corn and soybean farmer April Hemmes paid double for nitrogen this year. Consumers shouldn’t blame growers for inflation, she said.
