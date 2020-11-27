Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The holiday shipping crunch is coming
Nov 27, 2020

The holiday shipping crunch is coming

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The pandemic-caused surge in e-commerce means a delivery crunch could be coming. Plus, why another NBA season is starting so soon.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap: Deadlines looming

"Marketplace" host Kimberly Adams talks with Politico's Sudeep Reddy and the Wall Street Journal’s Kate Davidson about how the pandemic continues to affect the economy and looming deadlines in Washington.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Holiday surge in e-commerce could cause delivery crunch

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 27, 2020
It won't be as bad as early in the pandemic, but shoppers should plan ahead.
A postal worker loads packages into a mail truck outside a USPS center in Los Angeles, California, in August.
Kyle Grillot/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Why is the new NBA season starting so soon after the last one?

by Erika Beras
Nov 27, 2020
It's a simple matter of at least $500 million.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a 3-pointer against the Miami Heat during the 2020 NBA Finals in the "bubble" on Sept. 30.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Race and Economy

Here’s one idea for addressing occupational segregation

by Kimberly Adams and Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 27, 2020
Rebecca Dixon, executive director of the National Employment Law Project, said investing in the EEOC could help make the economy more inclusive.
A cashier wears a mask and gloves as she works at the Presidente Supermarket in April in Miami, Florida. Jobs that are considered dangerous are disproportionately held by people of color.
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Mexico's tourist industry struggles as the pandemic continues

by Rodrigo Cervantes
Nov 27, 2020
Tourists from the U.S. are the main source of foreign tourism in Mexico. Hotels there are operating at just 30% of capacity.
Tourists walk on Madero street in March in Mexico City.
Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Gun Metal Grey The Budos Band
The Death of Us Theo Katzman
Concussion Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
Snowchild The Weeknd
Circles Post Malone
Skipping Rocks L. Martin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
The most effective way to give this holiday season
The most effective way to give this holiday season
As the new year approaches, government relief programs are set to expire
COVID-19
As the new year approaches, government relief programs are set to expire
Helium prices stopped soaring when COVID hit
Helium prices stopped soaring when COVID hit
Working from home ... with a cat
My Economy
Working from home ... with a cat