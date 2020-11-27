Nov 27, 2020
The holiday shipping crunch is coming
The pandemic-caused surge in e-commerce means a delivery crunch could be coming. Plus, why another NBA season is starting so soon.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap: Deadlines looming
"Marketplace" host Kimberly Adams talks with Politico's Sudeep Reddy and the Wall Street Journal’s Kate Davidson about how the pandemic continues to affect the economy and looming deadlines in Washington.
Holiday surge in e-commerce could cause delivery crunch
It won't be as bad as early in the pandemic, but shoppers should plan ahead.
Why is the new NBA season starting so soon after the last one?
It's a simple matter of at least $500 million.
Here’s one idea for addressing occupational segregation
Rebecca Dixon, executive director of the National Employment Law Project, said investing in the EEOC could help make the economy more inclusive.
Mexico's tourist industry struggles as the pandemic continues
Tourists from the U.S. are the main source of foreign tourism in Mexico. Hotels there are operating at just 30% of capacity.
