The Fed’s evolving data diet
As the economy shifts, the central bank shifts its data preferences for making interest rate decisions. Plus, the e-waste gold mine.
The Fed loves a data buffet. What's on the menu these days?
Beyond government reports on inflation and jobs, it examines bank and payment processor data along with factory output, credit and rents.
CHIPS Act to give Intel $8.5 billion in direct funding, plus loans
Biden's legislation aims to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, reducing reliance on foreign chipmakers.
Think of your electronic waste as a mine of resources
E-waste is filled with old parts and precious metals that could be worth a lot to the right people.
Alaska has "gobs and gobs" of natural gas, but still may need to import it
It’s one thing to have plenty of gas available in the ground. But in a state as big as Alaska, it’s another thing to get the gas to where people can use it.
Protecting yourself from COVID-19 these days is hard. And it comes at a cost.
Governments and businesses need to invest in ways to prevent transmission, experts say, instead of leaving people on their own.
In the middle of Burbon Country, this tea shop owner carved out a space for the sober community
Arielle Clark, owner of Sis Got Tea, started her business doing online sales. Now, she has a storefront in Louisville, Kentucky.
