Skin in the GameMy EconomyElection 2024A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support our non-partisan nonprofit newsroom 💜 Donate now
My Economy

In the middle of Bourbon Country, this tea shop owner carved out a space for the sober community

Sofia Terenzio Mar 20, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Arielle Clark, owner of Sis Got Tea in Louisville, Kentucky, says running her business has required sacrifice at times, but she "wouldn't change anything for the world." Courtesy Clark
My Economy

In the middle of Bourbon Country, this tea shop owner carved out a space for the sober community

Sofia Terenzio Mar 20, 2024
Heard on:
Arielle Clark, owner of Sis Got Tea in Louisville, Kentucky, says running her business has required sacrifice at times, but she "wouldn't change anything for the world." Courtesy Clark
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Arielle Clark is the owner of Sis Got Tea, a Black, LGBTQ, disabled-owned tea shop and cafe in Louisville, Kentucky. Besides serving teas and other drinks, the shop holds sober events like open mic nights, poetry slams and clinics.

When Clark registered her business in 2019, she planned to get a bank loan to help her open a storefront. But when her applications were denied, she had to pivot. “I shifted my focus to online store sales, and I ended up getting my first business-to-business relationships and opening my online store around March of that year,” Clark said.

Over the next few years, growing online sales and support from the community helped her open a physical location in 2023.

“There have been ups and downs, and we’re learning a lot along the way,” said Clark. “But I wouldn’t change anything for the world.”

Click the audio player above to hear Clark’s story.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

My Economy
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:00 AM PDT
31:34
8:09 AM PDT
1:05
7:58 AM PDT
11:15
2:47 AM PDT
8:40
Mar 20, 2024
20:52
Mar 20, 2024
27:37
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
The costs of banning books
2024 Oscar-Nominated Documentary Shorts
The costs of banning books
Protecting yourself from COVID-19 these days is hard. And it comes at a cost.
Protecting yourself from COVID-19 these days is hard. And it comes at a cost.
How the tote bag became the hottest fashion accessory around
How the tote bag became the hottest fashion accessory around
The case for broader investment in climate resilience
The case for broader investment in climate resilience