Democracy in the DesertMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🖤 Donations of all sizes power our public service journalism Give Now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The complexity of succession planning 
May 21, 2024

The complexity of succession planning 

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon might retire soon. But finding replacements for veteran chief executives can be tricky.

Segments From this episode

Marketplace

by
May 21, 2024
JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon might retire soon. But finding replacements for veteran chief executives can be tricky.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Shelf Life

Inflation and politics have always been connected

by Carola Binder
May 21, 2024
Rising costs have long been a concern for Americans. What's changed is how the government intervenes in prices, economist Carola Binder writes.
"The return of inflation was not only, or even primarily, an academic concern. It was, even more, a social and a political one," economist Carola Binder writes in her book "Shock Values."
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

CEO succession can be a tricky business, and not just on TV

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 21, 2024
The pending departure of JPMorgan Chase boss Jaime Dimon highlights the difficulties of replacing the person at the top.
Jamie Dimon, the outspoken CEO of banking giant JPMorgan Chase, signaled his retirement in the next few years.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

New research finds Native households are more financially stressed

by Savannah Maher
May 21, 2024
The Fed's annual Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking doesn't include breakout data on American Indian and Alaska Native households. New research aims to fill that data gap.
The SHED survey does capture responses from Native people, but they make up just about 1% of the total sample.
Wasan Tita/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

When Foxtrot and Dom's grocery stores closed, local vendors were left scrambling

by Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
May 21, 2024
Hundreds of vendors were caught off guard when Outfox Hospitality abruptly shut down stores in Illinois, Texas and the Washington, D.C., area.
Justin Doggett, owner of cold brew company Kyoto Black, fills a pouch with coffee. Doggett is one of dozens of local vendors affected by the closings of Foxtrot and Dom's stores in late April.
Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Mermaid in Heaven" The Neptunes
"Lost Girl" GlitchxCity, DJ Cutman
"California Sunset" Poolside
"Rising Son" Takuya Kuroda
"Calling (Never Stop) Anchorsong

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:54 PM PDT
28:34
2:15 PM PDT
1:05
7:55 AM PDT
9:37
3:04 AM PDT
14:19
3:00 AM PDT
25:12
May 20, 2024
20:29
Apr 18, 2024
41:35
As Red Lobster files for bankruptcy, changing tastes take a toll on its casual-dining competitors
As Red Lobster files for bankruptcy, changing tastes take a toll on its casual-dining competitors
For some, a multigenerational household involves both love and economics
Living Together: The Wealth of Generations
For some, a multigenerational household involves both love and economics
Now that the Dali has moved, will business in the Port of Baltimore return to normal?
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Now that the Dali has moved, will business in the Port of Baltimore return to normal?
The restaurant reservation resale game is on the rise in New York City
The restaurant reservation resale game is on the rise in New York City