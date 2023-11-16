The calm after the employment storm
We're seeing signs that the job market is reaching balance. Plus, the federal student aid application, aka FAFSA, will come out late this year.
Music from the episode
Hell N Back Bakar
You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse
Passionfruit Drake
Afternoon Soul Gramatik
Time Will Tell Arms and Sleepers
Eyes To The Wind The War On Drugs
Gun Metal Grey The Budos band
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer