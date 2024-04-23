Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

The business cycle is getting less cyclical
Apr 23, 2024

The business cycle is getting less cyclical

Daenin Arnee/Getty Images
Also: The hot U.S. dollar causes trouble overseas, college grad unemployment is up, and what other food programs can learn from WIC.

Segments From this episode

Why does the world want dollars? Because of high interest rates, thriving economy in U.S.

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 23, 2024
The greenback is so strong that Japan and South Korea have complained.
“The U.S. has strong growth, strong earnings potential, and so we’re drawing in global equity investment,” said Win Thin at Brown Brothers Harriman.
Azure-Dragon via Getty Images
Economists used the business cycle to predict what's next. It doesn't work so well anymore.

by Justin Ho
Apr 23, 2024
Where's the recession? Changes like the pandemic crash and government funding programs have disrupted the expansion-contraction pattern.
Daenin Arnee via Getty Images
The TikTok ban is poised to make the U.S.-China divide even starker

by Kimberly Adams and Sean McHenry
Apr 23, 2024
"You sort of have these two parallel internets that are existing in both countries," says WSJ technology reporter Meghan Bobrowsky.
Anna Barclay/Getty Images
The market for small AI

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 23, 2024
Some companies may want to work with generative artificial intelligence systems that require less processing power and less cost.
Microsoft unveiled the Phi-3-mini on Tuesday, its smallest artificial intelligence model. Unlike large language models, small models are trained with less data and require less processing power.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Recent college grads see rise in unemployment

by Elizabeth Trovall
Apr 23, 2024
Unemployment jumped from 8.6% to 12.3% among 20-somethings with bachelor's degrees year over year, the BLS reported.
"This is the first sign of [the job market] not being as strong as I thought it was," said Patricia Anderson with Dartmouth.
Lawrence Sawyer/Getty Images
The WIC family food program is getting a refresh, but requirements are still tough to navigate

by Savannah Maher
Apr 23, 2024
The nutrition program is restrictive by design, but updates to the food package are giving parents and kids more options.
For the first time in a decade, the WIC program's food package is being updated. Recipients will have more money to buy fruits and vegetables and more options for whole grains, dairy and dairy substitutes.
SDI Productions via Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Planet Telex" Radiohead
"California Sunset" Poolside
"French Letter" J-Walk
"93 'til Infinity" Souls of Mischief
"Mugatu" Tom's Story
"Pyramid Blue" Richard Houghten

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

