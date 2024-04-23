The business cycle is getting less cyclical
Also: The hot U.S. dollar causes trouble overseas, college grad unemployment is up, and what other food programs can learn from WIC.
Why does the world want dollars? Because of high interest rates, thriving economy in U.S.
The greenback is so strong that Japan and South Korea have complained.
Economists used the business cycle to predict what's next. It doesn't work so well anymore.
Where's the recession? Changes like the pandemic crash and government funding programs have disrupted the expansion-contraction pattern.
The TikTok ban is poised to make the U.S.-China divide even starker
"You sort of have these two parallel internets that are existing in both countries," says WSJ technology reporter Meghan Bobrowsky.
The market for small AI
Some companies may want to work with generative artificial intelligence systems that require less processing power and less cost.
Recent college grads see rise in unemployment
Unemployment jumped from 8.6% to 12.3% among 20-somethings with bachelor's degrees year over year, the BLS reported.
The WIC family food program is getting a refresh, but requirements are still tough to navigate
The nutrition program is restrictive by design, but updates to the food package are giving parents and kids more options.
