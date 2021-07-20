Teens to the (job market) rescue
Plus, homebuilder optimism, the EU's controversial carbon tariff and how the pandemic has shifted the way some parents chat with their children about money.
What can the U.S. do to prevent cyberattacks from China?
The U.S. and and a group of allies Monday publicly blamed China for a cyberattack earlier this year on Microsoft email servers.
Homebuilders are upbeat, despite supply chain troubles
The National Association of Home Builders' index is higher than it's been in decades, driven by strong demand and limited inventory.
How the pandemic affected one paramedic's career
With the pandemic forcing school and daycare closures around the country, children are spending more time at home — and women are bearing the brunt of that.
EU carbon tariff plan sparks controversy
The European Union proposes to impose tariffs on certain imports from countries deemed not to be seriously tackling climate change.
The pandemic has changed how some parents talk to their kids about money
“There were a lot more opportunities to have some of these conversations," one dad tells us.
Teenagers are flooding the hot summer job market
Many employers are turning to younger people to fill labor shortages as business reopen. Two teenagers share their work stories.
