Teens to the (job market) rescue
Jul 19, 2021

Teens to the (job market) rescue

Plus, homebuilder optimism, the EU's controversial carbon tariff and how the pandemic has shifted the way some parents chat with their children about money.

Segments From this episode

What can the U.S. do to prevent cyberattacks from China?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jul 19, 2021
The U.S. and and a group of allies Monday publicly blamed China for a cyberattack earlier this year on Microsoft email servers.
Drew Angerer via Getty Images
Homebuilders are upbeat, despite supply chain troubles

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 19, 2021
The National Association of Home Builders' index is higher than it's been in decades, driven by strong demand and limited inventory.
Despite supply chain bottlenecks and skilled labor shortages, homebuilders are "very optimistic."
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
COVID-19

How the pandemic affected one paramedic's career

by Reema Khrais and Minju Park
Jul 19, 2021
With the pandemic forcing school and daycare closures around the country, children are spending more time at home — and women are bearing the brunt of that.
Women’s labor force participation fell to 56.2% in June, the lowest levels since 1988, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
EU carbon tariff plan sparks controversy

by Stephen Beard
Jul 19, 2021
The European Union proposes to impose tariffs on certain imports from countries deemed not to be seriously tackling climate change.
The EU is encountering pushback against a new plan to use trade policy to reduce carbon emissions in an effort to mitigate climate change.
Lukas Schulze via Getty Images
The pandemic has changed how some parents talk to their kids about money

by Samantha Fields
Jul 19, 2021
“There were a lot more opportunities to have some of these conversations," one dad tells us.
Some parents have been more transparent about their finances when talking to their children during the pandemic.
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images
My Economy

Teenagers are flooding the hot summer job market

by Minju Park
Jul 19, 2021
Many employers are turning to younger people to fill labor shortages as business reopen. Two teenagers share their work stories.
The number of 16- to 19-year-olds who work jumped to 31.9% in June from a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
