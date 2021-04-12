The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Surging anti-Asian violence is taking a toll on Asian-owned businesses
Apr 12, 2021

Hate crimes against Asian Americans in 2020 rose almost 150% in 16 of America’s biggest cities. Plus, the growing pushback against vaccine passports, and New York's fund for undocumented workers.

Segments From this episode

Inflation, after the pandemic, is going to change. Or is it?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 12, 2021
On Twitter, the White House Council of Economic Advisers says a coming uptick in inflation may not last.
The prices of construction materials like lumber have climbed at alarming rates. Is that likely to last?
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Workplace Culture

The latest pandemic fault line: bills to ban employers from requiring vaccination

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 12, 2021
Nearly half of state legislatures have considered bans, but only GOP-led states seem likely to pass them.
You might want to keep your COVID-19 vaccination record handy. Workplaces have an interest in their employees being immunized.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
New York creates fund for undocumented workers

by Jasmine Garsd
Apr 12, 2021
COVID-19 has disproportionately affected many groups, including undocumented immigrants. Lawmakers want them to be compensated.
Many jobs often done by undocumented immigrants, such as construction and food service, were cut back during the pandemic.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
How surging anti-Asian violence is taking its toll on Asian-owned businesses

by Kai Ryssdal and Minju Park
Apr 12, 2021
Reported hate crimes against Asian Americans in 2020 rose almost 150% in 16 of America’s biggest cities, according to an analysis of police data.
Finnie Phung and her husband, who run Green FIsh Seafood Market in Oakland, California, have a few dozen tanks with live seafood for sale.
Photo by TIffany Luong for Save Our Chinatowns, courtesy of Finnie Phung
More people started food businesses out of their homes during the pandemic

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 12, 2021
Changes in cottage food laws let people try to turn a profit from their passions for canning, cooking and baking.
Some new at-home chefs hope to expand their businesses into commercial kitchens. Others plan to stick to cooking and baking as a hobby.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Down for the Fifth Time Flamingosis
Confessions Sudan Archives
Light Cycle Yppah
Khuda Bhi Aasman - Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC Khruangbin
Mind Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys
U Mean I'm Not Black Sheep

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Education may help close the racial wealth gap, but it isn't a panacea
Education may help close the racial wealth gap, but it isn't a panacea
HUD announces $5 billion in grants to fight homelessness
COVID-19
HUD announces $5 billion in grants to fight homelessness
Have cold medicine sales declined during the COVID-19 crisis?
COVID-19
Have cold medicine sales declined during the COVID-19 crisis?
Why it's so hard to strike a deal on a global corporate tax
Why it's so hard to strike a deal on a global corporate tax