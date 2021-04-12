Apr 12, 2021
Surging anti-Asian violence is taking a toll on Asian-owned businesses
Hate crimes against Asian Americans in 2020 rose almost 150% in 16 of America’s biggest cities. Plus, the growing pushback against vaccine passports, and New York's fund for undocumented workers.
Segments From this episode
Inflation, after the pandemic, is going to change. Or is it?
On Twitter, the White House Council of Economic Advisers says a coming uptick in inflation may not last.
The latest pandemic fault line: bills to ban employers from requiring vaccination
Nearly half of state legislatures have considered bans, but only GOP-led states seem likely to pass them.
New York creates fund for undocumented workers
COVID-19 has disproportionately affected many groups, including undocumented immigrants. Lawmakers want them to be compensated.
How surging anti-Asian violence is taking its toll on Asian-owned businesses
Reported hate crimes against Asian Americans in 2020 rose almost 150% in 16 of America’s biggest cities, according to an analysis of police data.
More people started food businesses out of their homes during the pandemic
Changes in cottage food laws let people try to turn a profit from their passions for canning, cooking and baking.
