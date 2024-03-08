Election 2024A Warmer WorldBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Spacial awareness
Mar 8, 2024

Spacial awareness

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Lluis Gene/AFP via Getty Images
As retailers shed warehouse space, arts organizations are testing the real estate waters.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Ana Swanson at the New York Times and Heather Long at the Washington Post about the February jobs report, some of the economic underpinnings on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, and the latest economic news.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Businesses are breathing new life into unused warehouse space

by Justin Ho
Mar 8, 2024
Many businesses bulked up on warehouse space early in the pandemic. Now, storing extra inventory isn’t as important, and surplus warehouse space is being put to alternative uses.
Retailers — especially smaller retailers — aren't using their warehouses as much as they were a year ago, said Zac Rogers, who helps put together the Logistics Managers Index.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Food Bank For New York City
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

Sourdough bread is at the heart of this family-owned bakery in New Mexico

by Sofia Terenzio
Mar 8, 2024
New Mexico-based business owners André and Jessica Kempton want to keep making good food for the people in their community.
"We know that we're doing something that our neighbors want us to keep doing," Jessica Kempton says about Wild Leaven Bakery.
Courtesy André and Jessica Kempton
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Restaurant hiring affected by warmer weather, lingering pandemic habits

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 8, 2024
The number of people employed at restaurants and bars went up 0.3% in February from the month before.
A slowdown in construction work has meant an influx of job applicants for back-of-house positions, says restaurant owner Joshua Pollack.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Some arts nonprofits look to expand their real estate footprint

by Trina Mannino
Mar 8, 2024
Owning their own rehearsal, performance and studio spaces often provides these organizations with a sense of certainty and control.
From left to right, Carma Zisman, Kimi Okada and Brenda Way of the a San Francisco-based dance organization ODC. They're standing at the entrance to ODC's newest building.
Courtesy Greg Meyers
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

“Fall in Love” Phantogram
“Make It Better” Anderson .Paak
“Roma Fade” Andrew Bird
"Gumball Machine Weekend" Yppah

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:35 PM PST
28:09
1:45 PM PST
1:05
7:49 AM PST
9:40
3:05 AM PST
12:58
Mar 7, 2024
10:50
Mar 7, 2024
40:26
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
What you need to know about Nvidia and the AI chip arms race
What you need to know about Nvidia and the AI chip arms race
The EU puts new limits on "digital gatekeepers"
"Make Me Smart” Newsletter
The EU puts new limits on "digital gatekeepers"
Google moves to tackle those spammy searches
Google moves to tackle those spammy searches
Businesses are breathing new life into unused warehouse space
Businesses are breathing new life into unused warehouse space