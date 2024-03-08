Spacial awareness
As retailers shed warehouse space, arts organizations are testing the real estate waters.
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Ana Swanson at the New York Times and Heather Long at the Washington Post about the February jobs report, some of the economic underpinnings on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, and the latest economic news.
Businesses are breathing new life into unused warehouse space
Many businesses bulked up on warehouse space early in the pandemic. Now, storing extra inventory isn’t as important, and surplus warehouse space is being put to alternative uses.
Sourdough bread is at the heart of this family-owned bakery in New Mexico
New Mexico-based business owners André and Jessica Kempton want to keep making good food for the people in their community.
Restaurant hiring affected by warmer weather, lingering pandemic habits
The number of people employed at restaurants and bars went up 0.3% in February from the month before.
Some arts nonprofits look to expand their real estate footprint
Owning their own rehearsal, performance and studio spaces often provides these organizations with a sense of certainty and control.
“Fall in Love” Phantogram
“Make It Better” Anderson .Paak
“Roma Fade” Andrew Bird
