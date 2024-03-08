Election 2024A Warmer WorldBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
My Economy

Sourdough bread is at the heart of this family-owned bakery in New Mexico

Sofia Terenzio Mar 8, 2024
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
"We know that we're doing something that our neighbors want us to keep doing," Jessica Kempton says about Wild Leaven Bakery. Courtesy André and Jessica Kempton
My Economy

Sourdough bread is at the heart of this family-owned bakery in New Mexico

Sofia Terenzio Mar 8, 2024
Heard on:
"We know that we're doing something that our neighbors want us to keep doing," Jessica Kempton says about Wild Leaven Bakery. Courtesy André and Jessica Kempton
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Get the Podcast

My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

André and Jessica Kempton are the owners of Wild Leaven Bakery, where they focus on crafting naturally fermented sourdough breads and pastries. They have two locations in New Mexico, one in Taos and another Santa Fe.

Together, the couple oversee the daily operations of the business.

“I can go up to Taos and take care of business there, and Jessica can go down to Santa Fe and she can manage the shop there,” André Kempton said.

But like many small-business owners, the Kemptons have been dealing with rising costs.

“We used to pay a little under $6 a pound, and now we’re paying like $8.50 a pound,” said André Kempton about the price of butter, which they use primarily for pastries. To account for these higher costs, they’ve had to bump up the price of their croissants by $1.

But the Kemptons stay hopeful about the future of their business.

“We know that we’re doing something that our neighbors want us to keep doing,” Jessica Kempton said.

Click the audio player above to hear their story.

At Wild Leaven Bakery, the Kemptons specialize in naturally fermented sourdough breads and pastries. (Courtesy André and Jessica Kempton)

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

My Economy
Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:35 PM PST
28:09
1:45 PM PST
1:05
7:49 AM PST
9:40
3:05 AM PST
12:58
Mar 7, 2024
10:50
Mar 7, 2024
40:26
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
What you need to know about Nvidia and the AI chip arms race
What you need to know about Nvidia and the AI chip arms race
The EU puts new limits on "digital gatekeepers"
"Make Me Smart” Newsletter
The EU puts new limits on "digital gatekeepers"
Google moves to tackle those spammy searches
Google moves to tackle those spammy searches
Businesses are breathing new life into unused warehouse space
Businesses are breathing new life into unused warehouse space