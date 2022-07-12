Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Sweet serendipity leads bakery owner to business school and a full scholarship

Andie Corban Jul 12, 2022
"While working at a Greek-owned restaurant in high school and college, my love for baking baklava blossomed," Rita Magalde says on the Sweet Ambrosia website. Above, baklava arranged on trays at a bakery. Armend Nimani/AFP via Getty Images

"While working at a Greek-owned restaurant in high school and college, my love for baking baklava blossomed," Rita Magalde says on the Sweet Ambrosia website. Above, baklava arranged on trays at a bakery.
July is the slowest month of the year for Sheer Ambrosia, a baklava bakery in Draper, Utah, owned by Rita Magalde. “But that’s OK, because I’m resting up a bit for my big debut at the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah,” Magalde said.

Magalde learned about the school from a woman she complimented at a Utah Black Chamber event.

“She looked me square in the eye and said, ‘I know about a program that could really help you take your business to the next level. Are you at all interested in that?'”

Rita Magalde, owner of Sheer Ambrosia, arranges baklava on a tray.
Rita Magalde arranging baklava. (Courtesy Magalde)

The Master of Business Creation program is for people who already own a business. Magalde and the other members of the full-time program will receive full scholarships.

“I have basically funded Sheer Ambrosia since Day One, and I’ve had to shell out pretty large amounts of money for a single mom with two kids,” Magalde said. “To think about having a mentor, which is part of the program, is just so exciting. This program just came out of nowhere for me, all because I saw a beautiful woman and wanted to compliment her.”

To hear the full story, click on the audio player above.

