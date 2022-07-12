Sweet serendipity leads bakery owner to business school and a full scholarship

July is the slowest month of the year for Sheer Ambrosia, a baklava bakery in Draper, Utah, owned by Rita Magalde. “But that’s OK, because I’m resting up a bit for my big debut at the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah,” Magalde said.

Magalde learned about the school from a woman she complimented at a Utah Black Chamber event.

“She looked me square in the eye and said, ‘I know about a program that could really help you take your business to the next level. Are you at all interested in that?'”

Rita Magalde arranging baklava. (Courtesy Magalde)

The Master of Business Creation program is for people who already own a business. Magalde and the other members of the full-time program will receive full scholarships.

“I have basically funded Sheer Ambrosia since Day One, and I’ve had to shell out pretty large amounts of money for a single mom with two kids,” Magalde said. “To think about having a mentor, which is part of the program, is just so exciting. This program just came out of nowhere for me, all because I saw a beautiful woman and wanted to compliment her.”

To hear the full story, click on the audio player above.