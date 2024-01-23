The honk-shoo-mimimi economy
Sleep aids and sleep tech are booming. Plus, how to design the perfect SEO website.
Segments From this episode
AI might not take your job after all
MIT researchers estimate that artificial intelligence would be cost-effective in less than a quarter of the work it could technically do.
Nordstrom Rack has famed retail name straddling two worlds
Being the off-price outlet of a brand known for high-end goods isn't always a recipe for success, experts say.
This mosaic artist wants to "just keep going and going"
Stacia Goodman of Minneapolis specializes in large-scale works that hang in public places, like airports, hospitals and universities.
Do shareholder ESG resolutions make a difference?
So-called activist investors in recent years have been pushing for social and environmental goals through shareholder resolutions. As Kimberly Adams reports, even though there's a growing political backlash, these resolutions can change corporate policies.
Can't sleep? Mattresses, masks and supplements say they can help.
A third of adults regularly get too little sleep. "Sleep tech" and other specialized products are growing, multibillion-dollar industries.
Music from the episode
Heartbeats The Knife
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Redbone Childish Gambino
Show Me How You Feel Shafiq Husayn
Summer Nights Raaginder, fear. Wisechild
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer