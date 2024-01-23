Bytes: Week in ReviewShelf LifeIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...

The honk-shoo-mimimi economy
Jan 22, 2024

Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
Sleep aids and sleep tech are booming. Plus, how to design the perfect SEO website.

Segments From this episode

AI might not take your job after all

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jan 22, 2024
MIT researchers estimate that artificial intelligence would be cost-effective in less than a quarter of the work it could technically do.
Nvidia, a chipmaker with sought-after AI products, has done well on Wall Street, but that doesn't mean AI will steal all our jobs. Above, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
I-Hwa Cheng / AFP via Getty Images
Nordstrom Rack has famed retail name straddling two worlds

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jan 22, 2024
Being the off-price outlet of a brand known for high-end goods isn't always a recipe for success, experts say.
Shoppers line up for the grand opening of a Nordstrom Rack in Colorado.
Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Nordstrom Rack
My Economy

This mosaic artist wants to "just keep going and going"

by Sofia Terenzio
Jan 22, 2024
Stacia Goodman of Minneapolis specializes in large-scale works that hang in public places, like airports, hospitals and universities.
Stacia Goodman with “Ripples & Connections,” a mosaic installed at the Health and Wellness Innovation Center at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.
Courtesy Stacia Goodman
Do shareholder ESG resolutions make a difference?

by Kimberly Adams
Jan 22, 2024
So-called activist investors in recent years have been pushing for social and environmental goals through shareholder resolutions. As Kimberly Adams reports, even though there's a growing political backlash, these resolutions can change corporate policies.
Exxon filed a lawsuit to prevent activist investors from voting on climate-related proposals at the company's next shareholder meeting.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Can't sleep? Mattresses, masks and supplements say they can help.

by Samantha Fields
Jan 22, 2024
A third of adults regularly get too little sleep. "Sleep tech" and other specialized products are growing, multibillion-dollar industries.
An artificial intelligence-capable mattress at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show. A study found people are willing to spend up to 14% of their income trying to get better sleep.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Heartbeats The Knife
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Redbone Childish Gambino
Show Me How You Feel Shafiq Husayn
Summer Nights Raaginder, fear. Wisechild

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

