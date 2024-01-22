“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Some workers are worried artificial intelligence and other new technologies are coming for their jobs. In a Gallup poll from last year, 22% of U.S. workers said they feared technology would make their jobs obsolete. While AI has the potential to impact some work, there are some jobs that might be harder to replace — those that require a human touch.

Stacia Goodman has one of those jobs. She’s a mosaic artist and owner of Stacia Goodman Mosaics in Minneapolis. Goodman specializes in large-scale works that hang in public places, like airports, hospitals and universities.

“I really love using a little bit of mirror so that people can literally see themselves within the artwork,” said Goodman, who has been making mosaics for 15 years.

“I want to keep doing this work for as long as I can,” Goodman said. “The way that I see people get excited about the final product that gets installed is so inspiring for me, and it makes me want to just keep going and going.”

