Regional banks aren’t out of the woods yet

The next $50,000 in donations to Marketplace are being matched by longtime fan Dr. Joe Rush.
Join Joe in making a gift today!
Though the Federal Reserve pressed the pause button on interest rate hikes earlier this week, what will happen come July? And is that elusive soft landing in reach? Marketplace host Kimberly Adams is joined by Catherine Rampell at The Washington Post and Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times to discuss.
The next $50,000 in donations to Marketplace are being matched by longtime fan Dr. Joe Rush.
Join Joe in making a gift today!