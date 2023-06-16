This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Regional banks aren’t out of the woods yet
Jun 16, 2023

Regional banks aren't out of the woods yet

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
It's been three months since Silicon Valley Bank's collapse began a season of turmoil for regional banks. We check in with some of those left standing. Plus, student debt assistance as a work perk?

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kimberly Adams

Though the Federal Reserve pressed the pause button on interest rate hikes earlier this week, what will happen come July? And is that elusive soft landing in reach? Marketplace host Kimberly Adams is joined by Catherine Rampell at The Washington Post and Jeanna Smialek at the New York Times to discuss.

Student debt help could be a new worker perk with loan payments resuming soon

by Stephanie Hughes
Jun 16, 2023
It’s still a relatively rare benefit: About 8% of employers in the country offer help with student loan debt.
Employers who offer some sort of benefit that helps workers with student debt see it as part of competing for talent in a tight job market.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Some U.S. manufacturers are still benefiting from Trump-era tariffs

by Richard Cunningham
Jun 16, 2023
The Biden administration hasn’t removed Trump’s tariffs on steel or aluminum — to the benefit of some U.S. manufacturers.
"Everyone kind of expected when President Biden came into office that that the China tariffs would go away," said customs broker Gretchen Blough. "But everything's still in place."
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Dive Out Mono/Poly
Any song ZICO
Memories Blue Lab Beats
Anti-Hero Taylor Swift
It's Not Me Arthur Benson

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

