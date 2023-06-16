This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Some U.S. manufacturers are still benefiting from Trump-era tariffs

Richard Cunningham Jun 16, 2023
"Everyone kind of expected when President Biden came into office that that the China tariffs would go away," said customs broker Gretchen Blough. "But everything's still in place." Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"Everyone kind of expected when President Biden came into office that that the China tariffs would go away," said customs broker Gretchen Blough. "But everything's still in place." Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Back in 2018, the Trump administration enforced several rounds of tariffs to “defend American workers.” The administration imposed these tariffs on goods like solar panels and washing machines, as well as materials like steel and aluminum.

Now, five years later, the Biden administration has largely kept those tariffs in place

According to Gretchen Blough, a customs broker in Erie, Pennsylvania, U.S. manufacturers are more competitive in the market because of these tariffs. 

“These additional tariffs on everything, the additional duties on everything, gives the U.S. manufacturers a more level playing field,” she said. “The landed cost goes up on these imported goods, and therefore the U.S. manufacturer is able to better compete with them.”

