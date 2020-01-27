Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Chinese workers are staying home because of coronavirus

Jan 27, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,283 Episodes
Marketplace 4,023 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,729 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 165 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 122 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 31 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Missed “Marketplace” with Kai Ryssdal on air? Catch up here! Listen now
Trade showdown

Trump administration plans additional tariffs on steel and aluminum

Kimberly Adams Jan 27, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A worker cutting steel at a factory in Huaibei in China's eastern Anhui province in May 2018. AFP via Getty Images
Trade showdown

Trump administration plans additional tariffs on steel and aluminum

Kimberly Adams Jan 27, 2020
A worker cutting steel at a factory in Huaibei in China's eastern Anhui province in May 2018. AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

It’s going to be a busy week in international commerce. President Trump is expected to sign the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement this week. Brexit is coming up on Friday. And slipping in under the radar last week was another development in the trade war: an expansion of the steel and aluminum tariffs.

The Trump administration plans to hike tariffs on items made mostly of metal — an extra 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum for items like wires, nails and staples. After the original tariffs made raw metal more expensive, U.S. manufacturers like Tom Gold of the Acme Staple Company in New Hampshire had a pretty predictable predicament.

“Our cost of raw materials obviously went up on an immediate basis,” Gold said.

When the materials for his staples went up, so did his prices. He held on to his customers — Acme makes specialty staples — but a lot of other U.S. manufacturers struggled.

“You have all these producers who instead of bringing in the primary steel and aluminum products and making something out of it, are just going to buy those products somewhere else,” said Inu Manak, a fellow at the Cato Institute.

The Trump administration says new tariffs will help protect the industries harmed by the first tariffs. Which, according to Christine McDaniel at the Mercatus Center, creates a “cascading tariff effect where first we have tariffs on steel, next we have tariffs on products that include steel.”

Which is what economists predicted might happen at the beginning of the trade war. In the meantime, for Tom Gold at Acme Staples, this could be a win.

I’m hopeful this will enable us to compete more evenly, not just with China, but a lot of staples come from Europe as well,” Gold said.

Assuming no legal challenges and no push back from Congress, the new tariffs will kick in on Feb. 8.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Trade showdown
Tags in this Story
My Economy
The part-time security guard who just turned 80
LISTEN Download
These academics want to lead the way to flying less
LISTEN Download
Check Your Balance ™️
How to make financial New Year’s resolutions that stick