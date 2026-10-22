High risk, high rates — where's the reward?

Yields on junk bonds are rising at a clip. Plus: crude oil, why chocolate tastes worse, and a finally-completed job hunt.
Thursday was a rocky one for the oil market. Brent crude was up more than 3% at one point, and U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate briefly crested the $100-a-barrel mark.
Think of the evolution of powdered detergent to liquid to pods and now cakes: each saves a little more time and costs a little more money.
Corporate bond yields are rising faster for companies that issue bonds with the lowest credit ratings.
Colleen de Grasse, a Certified Public Accountant, committed to doing “something fun” every day of her job hunt.
Rachel Handler, features writer at New York Magazine, investigated how the taste of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups has changed over time.
Every year, almost 40,000 more people leave the profession than join it.