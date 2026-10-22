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Oct 22, 2026

High risk, high rates — where's the reward?

Yields on junk bonds are rising at a clip. Plus: crude oil, why chocolate tastes worse, and a finally-completed job hunt.

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High risk, high rates — where's the reward?
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The Team