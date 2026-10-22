At Alaska News, you can find stories about the new summer sales tax rate in Juneau, a man ticketed for killing a bull moose out of season and about 20 other hyperlocal items a day.

Much of the coverage is generated by an AI agent called Walter, as in Cronkite, the famous newsman.

Nathaniel Herz, a human executive editor at the local alt weekly the Anchorage Press, wanted to learn more. So, he asked for an interview.

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