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Oct 22, 2026

Behind the screens: What it’s like to interview an AI news agent

An AI news agent named Walter has published thousands of articles for an Alaska news outlet since launching earlier this year. Nathaniel Herz, executive editor of the Anchorage Press, shares what happened when he interviewed it.

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Behind the screens: What it’s like to interview an AI news agent
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At Alaska News, you can find stories about the new summer sales tax rate in Juneau, a man ticketed for killing a bull moose out of season and about 20 other hyperlocal items a day.

Much of the coverage is generated by an AI agent called Walter, as in Cronkite, the famous newsman.

Nathaniel Herz, a human executive editor at the local alt weekly the Anchorage Press, wanted to learn more. So, he asked for an interview.

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