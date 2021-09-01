Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Power shifts to workers
Sep 1, 2021

Power shifts to workers

Walmart is seeking 20,000 new distribution and supply chain workers. Will it find them? Also on today's show: life after the eviction moratorium and what might be in store for the Afghan economy under the Taliban.

Walmart plans to hire 20,000 "supply chain associates"

by Marielle Segarra
Sep 1, 2021
It might be a challenge.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Why not bury all our power lines?

by Andy Uhler
Sep 1, 2021
The upfront cost is high and the cost-benefit calculation depends and the region, experts say.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
The Taliban lacks the skill to run an economy, expert says

by Richard Cunningham
Sep 1, 2021
Afghanistan's economy needs the help of regional forces and countries, economist Asad Ejaz Butt says.
Images of women at a beauty salon in Kabul are defaced with spray paint.
Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Business is strong, mall manager says, but virus still stirs worries

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Sep 1, 2021
Alana Ferko, who runs the Butte Plaza Mall in Montana, is trying to keep her workers and shoppers healthy.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
As white-collar workers stay remote, those in service jobs are missing customers

by Caroline Champlin
Sep 1, 2021
As offices stay closed, service workers have felt the sting.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Battlefields Misun
Flight to the Jungle (Landing) Monster Rally
Cirrus Bonobo
Chosen Blood Orange
Mad (feat. Lil Wayne) Solange, Lil Wayne
To be Remote TOKiMONSTA
Finally Moving Pretty Lights

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

