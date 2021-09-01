Power shifts to workers
Walmart is seeking 20,000 new distribution and supply chain workers. Will it find them? Also on today's show: life after the eviction moratorium and what might be in store for the Afghan economy under the Taliban.
Segments From this episode
Walmart plans to hire 20,000 "supply chain associates"
It might be a challenge.
Why not bury all our power lines?
The upfront cost is high and the cost-benefit calculation depends and the region, experts say.
The Taliban lacks the skill to run an economy, expert says
Afghanistan's economy needs the help of regional forces and countries, economist Asad Ejaz Butt says.
Business is strong, mall manager says, but virus still stirs worries
Alana Ferko, who runs the Butte Plaza Mall in Montana, is trying to keep her workers and shoppers healthy.
As white-collar workers stay remote, those in service jobs are missing customers
As offices stay closed, service workers have felt the sting.
