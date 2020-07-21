Jul 21, 2020
Pod save America?
Plus: What you need to know about the government's new COVID-19 tracking site and potential payroll tax cuts.
Parents turn to private "pods" to school children
The groups of families are a way to mitigate the cost of schooling at home.
Hospitals scramble to switch to government's new COVID reporting system
While the idea has advantages, the transition away from CDC system may create new problems for hospitals, which had little notice and are struggling with limited resources.
Pandemic forces small farmers in Mexico to adapt
Some farmers are trying to reinvent their businesses by selling in new ways.
USCIS budget shortfall could mean a longer wait for immigrants
The department said staff furloughs could be coming unless Congress sends $1.2 billion its way.
How one of the U.S.'s most iconic companies nearly flickered out
Author Tom Gryta explains how General Electric's place in the economy fell so quickly.
Trump Fed nominee advances in Senate despite support for gold standard
Judy Shelton's unpopular view sheds light on why the U.S. and most other economies abandoned linking their currencies to gold
