Pod save America?
Jul 21, 2020

Pod save America?

Plus: What you need to know about the government's new COVID-19 tracking site and potential payroll tax cuts.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Parents turn to private "pods" to school children

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 21, 2020
The groups of families are a way to mitigate the cost of schooling at home.
TOPSHOT - Instructor Chablis Torres (C) reads to children in a pre-school class, wearing masks and at desks spaced apart as per coronavirus guidelines during summer school sessions in Monterey Park, California on July 9, 2020.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Hospitals scramble to switch to government's new COVID reporting system

by Erika Beras
Jul 21, 2020
While the idea has advantages, the transition away from CDC system may create new problems for hospitals, which had little notice and are struggling with limited resources.
The new COVID-19 tracking site went live this week, but the transition could prove difficult for hospitals.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
Pandemic forces small farmers in Mexico to adapt

by Rodrigo Cervantes
Jul 21, 2020
Some farmers are trying to reinvent their businesses by selling in new ways.
Esteban de Jesús Durán is part of Plantas y Flores de Xochimilco, a community of decorative plant growers based south of Mexico City.
Rodrigo Cervantes
USCIS budget shortfall could mean a longer wait for immigrants

by Andy Uhler
Jul 21, 2020
The department said staff furloughs could be coming unless Congress sends $1.2 billion its way.
Immigration activists and clergy members participate in a silent prayer walk in protest against the Trump administration's immigration policies outside the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in New York City in 2018
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Shelf Life

How one of the U.S.'s most iconic companies nearly flickered out

by Thomas Gryta and Ted Mann
Jul 21, 2020
Author Tom Gryta explains how General Electric's place in the economy fell so quickly.
The logo at the entrance of GE's aviation engine overhaul facility in Brazil in 2016.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/Getty Images
Trump Fed nominee advances in Senate despite support for gold standard

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 21, 2020
Judy Shelton's unpopular view sheds light on why the U.S. and most other economies abandoned linking their currencies to gold
Once upon a time, gold was the currency of the United States.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Butterflies Anchorsong
Buried In Detroit - Lucas Löwe Remix Mike Posner, Big Sean, Lucas Lowe
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
Awake Tycho
Vale Maribou State

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
