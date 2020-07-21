Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Pandemic forces small farmers in Mexico to adapt

Rodrigo Cervantes Jul 21, 2020
Heard on: Marketplace
Esteban de Jesús Durán is part of Plantas y Flores de Xochimilco, a community of decorative plant growers based south of Mexico City. Rodrigo Cervantes

Esteban de Jesús Durán is part of Plantas y Flores de Xochimilco, a community of decorative plant growers based south of Mexico City. Rodrigo Cervantes
As in the U.S., many small, local farmers in Mexico have to compete with big companies. Now, they are also trying to adapt to changes in agricultural trade because of COVID-19. Some are finding new ways to sell, using social media and other methods to reach their customers. Some farmers have had to slow down or even take a pause. Others are flourishing, as they find new demand from customers in quarantine.

