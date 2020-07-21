Pandemic forces small farmers in Mexico to adapt

As in the U.S., many small, local farmers in Mexico have to compete with big companies. Now, they are also trying to adapt to changes in agricultural trade because of COVID-19. Some are finding new ways to sell, using social media and other methods to reach their customers. Some farmers have had to slow down or even take a pause. Others are flourishing, as they find new demand from customers in quarantine.

