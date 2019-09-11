For farmers, it’s about more than just China

For Patrick Smith, September means harvest season. He runs Loftus Ranches, an apple and hops farm in Yakima, Washington.
Like many American farmers, Smith’s been hit by Chinese tariffs. But tariffs from Mexico and India are actually affecting his business more. He told Marketplace’s Kai Ryssdal that exports were down around 30% last year. That’s driving Smith’s prices down, especially for apples.
Now that harvest season is underway, Smith wakes up at around four every morning to spend all day overseeing his harvest.
“I’m so busy with everything else that I’m not as in touch with every ebb and flow of the news cycle,” Smith said, referring to updates on trade tensions. “The distraction has been nice.”
Click the audio player above to hear the interview.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.