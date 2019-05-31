Featured Now Brains and LossesHow We SurviveI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

The auto industry braces for new tariffs

Marketplace

Marketplace

The auto industry braces for new tariffs

May 31, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace Morning Report

Tariffs on Mexican imports may increase the price you pay for apples

Liz Sanchez and Kai Ryssdal May 31, 2019
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The Trump administration announced this morning a new tariff on Mexican imports. The proposed goal of the imports tariff is to stop the flow of immigrants across the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the New York Times.

In light of this news, Marketplace decided to check in with a regular on the show, Patrick Smith of Loftus Ranches, a family-run farm that grows apples and hops in Washington state.

Washington produces a large majority of the nation’s apple supply, and Mexico is the biggest export customer of Washington’s apples.

“Exports of U.S. apples are down about 30% year over year after a number of years of solid growth,” Smith told Marketplace. “That just backs up a lot of the product into the U.S. market and throws a lot of uncertainty into the mix.”

Click the audio player above to hear the conversation.

