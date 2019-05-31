The Trump administration announced this morning a new tariff on Mexican imports. The proposed goal of the imports tariff is to stop the flow of immigrants across the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the New York Times.

In light of this news, Marketplace decided to check in with a regular on the show, Patrick Smith of Loftus Ranches, a family-run farm that grows apples and hops in Washington state.

Washington produces a large majority of the nation’s apple supply, and Mexico is the biggest export customer of Washington’s apples.

“Exports of U.S. apples are down about 30% year over year after a number of years of solid growth,” Smith told Marketplace. “That just backs up a lot of the product into the U.S. market and throws a lot of uncertainty into the mix.”

