Featured Now How We SurviveAsk A ManagerI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

The story behind Robert Smith paying off a whole class’ student debt

Marketplace

0:00
0% played
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

The story behind Robert Smith paying off a whole class' student debt

May 20, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

The age of fraud

May 17, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,745 Episodes
Marketplace 3,842 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,549 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 128 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 102 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes

Tariff jump could mean higher prices at Walmart, but not immediately

Ben Bradford May 20, 2019
Share Now on:
Share SHARE
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED EMBED
Shoppers wait in line at a Walmart store in Los Angeles.
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Walmart imports a lot of goods from China, but the world’s largest retailer has said U.S. tariffs have had limited effect on the company and consumers thus far. Walmart said in February that its supply costs had jumped more than 3%, but it kept prices mostly flat for its consumers.

That relatively sanguine message could change when the company holds its latest earnings call on Thursday morning. Analysts and the retail industry say an increase of tariffs on many Chinese imports from 10% to 25%, plus another round of tariffs proposed for this summer, will ultimately reach consumers, even if it takes a year.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.