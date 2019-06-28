Featured Now This Is UncomfortableWorkplace CultureBrains and LossesHow We Survive

Jun 28, 2019
With trade tensions high, Trump and China’s Xi prepare to meet

Renata Sago Jun 28, 2019
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping leave a business leaders event in Beijing in 2017.
NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images

The United States currently has 25% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Now President Donald Trump has threatened to impose them on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports. But those tariffs add costs for U.S. consumers and businesses and disrupt supply chains. Whatever happens at Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for Saturday, the Federal Reserve will be watching as it tries to decide where the economy is headed and what to do about interest rates.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
