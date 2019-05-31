Featured Now Brains and LossesHow We SurviveI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

The auto industry braces for new tariffs

Marketplace

Marketplace

The auto industry braces for new tariffs

May 31, 2019
More Info
Marketplace Morning Report

Mexico tariffs could hike car prices by $1,500

Kimberly Adams May 31, 2019
“We have the highest prices in the world right now for aluminum and steel,” said Kristin Dziczek, a vice president at the Center for Automotive Research. Above, Ford Mustangs are assembled at a plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, in 2004.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The Trump administration has threatened to levy a 5% tax on Mexican imports next month unless the Mexican government takes significant action to reduce the number of migrants crossing the southern border.

The tax could eventually climb to 25%, which would hurt a lot of American industries. The auto industry, which relies heavily on trade with Mexico, could be hit especially hard.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

