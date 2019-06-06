Featured Now The Uncertain HourWorkplace CultureThis Is UncomfortableAnxiety Index®Brains and Losses

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Mexican tariffs start Monday, and businesses are reeling

Jun 6, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,783 Episodes
Marketplace 3,855 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,562 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 131 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 104 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 1 Episodes

Short-notice tariffs: a wrench in the border machine

Mitchell Hartman Jun 6, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Cargo trucks line up to cross into the U.S. at the Otay Mesa crossing port in Tijuana, Mexico, in April.
Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images

Officials from the United States and Mexico continued negotiations Thursday in an attempt to avert new U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods.

President Donald Trump said he would impose a 5% tax on all imports from Mexico on June 10 unless Mexico agrees to measures that would stanch the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.

The prospect of pop-up tariffs hitting everything coming across the border has the people who work in the export-import trade worried.

“Everybody in the supply chain right now is reeling. We are so unprepared for it,” said Amy Magnus, president of the National Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association of America.

She said the U.S.-Mexico border has been essentially custom-free since the North American Free Trade Agreement went into effect, with no tariffs paid by U.S. importers.

“Now all of a sudden, the brokers along the southern border have to figure out ways to collect that duty,” she said.

Magnus said it’s not even clear what products border officials would tax.

“Everything coming from Mexico. Does that mean country-of-origin Mexico, or country-of-export Mexico? What about U.S. goods returning from Mexico? We don’t know,” she said.

Commercial traffic at the border is already snarled, and tariffs put in place hurriedly might add to the problem, said Ray Perryman, a Waco, Texas, economist.

“What a lot of people don’t recognize is many goods go back and forth across the border five or six times. Assembly takes place in one area, then shipped back for further work and other parts are added,” he said.

The actual collection of new tariffs might not be a problem, said Gary Hufbauer, a Peterson Institute economist.

“We’ve had a lot of tariffs during the Trump administration, so I expect the wheels are well greased. In an electronic age, they can do it pretty quickly,” he said.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Be a Marketplace Investor

Donate $30 or more TODAY and your investment in Marketplace goes twice as far, thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match from the Kendeda Fund!

Donate now
Marketplace Tech
Are YouTube's excuses for terrible content finally wearing thin?
Marketplace Tech
Automation could make ports more efficient and eco-friendly, but with fewer jobs
LISTEN Download
Marketplace Tech
The future of phone use is group chat and messaging
LISTEN Download